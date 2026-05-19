Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and business magnate Nana Sarfo has claimed that 99.9% of international designer products sold in Ghana are counterfeit, in a candid admission that has drawn attention to the country's luxury fashion market.

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Speaking on Revealed – The New Era hosted by Bliss Kingg, the CEO of Savile Row Ghana said the prevalence of fake designer goods is an open secret in the industry, though one rarely spoken about publicly.

"I can tell you that in Ghana, 99.9% of the designers are not original. Believe me, I won't lie to you. I don't want to spoil somebody's business, that's the truth, believe me. It's not easy to sell a brand in Ghana," he said.

Nana Sarfo, however, distanced his own business from the trend, asserting that the products sold at his outlets are authentic — a fact he said is now increasingly recognised by his clientele.

"A lot of people don't believe that I sell originals. Because here, a lot of people travel and buy, but I thank God that now anyone who comes here sees that I sell authentic," he disclosed.

Savile Row Ghana operates from premium locations, including East Legon, Airport City's Stanbic Heights, and the Kempinski Hotel, positioning itself firmly at the high end of the local fashion market.

Nana Sarfo was honoured as Man of Style at the 2023 EMY Awards on October 14, 2023, in recognition of his consistent standard of dress and contribution to Ghanaian fashion.

Source: YEN.com.gh