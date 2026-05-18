Arsenal pipped Burnley by a lone goal as the dream of winning a first Premier League title is within reach

The win opens a five-point gap on second place Manchester City who face AFC Bournemouth on May 19

YEN.com.gh takes a look at how many more points Mikel Arteta's men need to lay their hands on the coveted prize

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Arsenal moved to the brink of ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title after grinding out a nervy 1-0 victory against Burnley on Monday, May 18.

A first-half strike from Kai Havertz proved decisive as Mikel Arteta’s men secured another crucial three points in a tense title race with Manchester City.

How Many Points Arsenal Need to Win Premier League After Beating Burnley 1-0

Source: Getty Images

Points Arsenal need to win Premier League

The result pushed Arsenal to 82 points and opened a five-point lead over City, although Pep Guardiola’s side still has two matches left to play.

With only one fixture remaining for the Gunners, the equation is now straightforward — beat Crystal Palace on May 24, and the trophy returns to North London regardless of what Manchester City do elsewhere.

Arsenal’s final hurdle could also arrive at a favourable moment. Palace has already secured Premier League survival and is expected to shift part of their focus toward their UEFA Conference League clash against Rayo Vallecano, scheduled just three days before the league finale.

That scenario could hand Arteta’s side an added advantage as they chase one of the biggest moments in the club’s modern history.

How Many Points Arsenal Need to Win Premier League After Beating Burnley 1-0

Source: Getty Images

EPL: Man City still chasing Arsenal

Despite Arsenal’s strong position, Manchester City are far from out of the race.

Fresh from lifting the FA Cup against Chelsea, Guardiola’s men must first navigate a difficult away trip to AFC Bournemouth.

Bournemouth are still fighting for European qualification and have turned into one of the league’s toughest sides since the arrival of Antoine Semenyo at City in January.

The Cherries sit on 55 points from 36 matches and know victory against City would keep their continental hopes alive heading into the final weekend.

For Manchester City, the margin for error has disappeared completely. They currently have 77 points and can only finish with a maximum of 83.

Any slip-up against Bournemouth would officially hand Arsenal the title before the final round of fixtures.

A win, however, would take the race down to the wire ahead of City’s closing encounter against Aston Villa.

For Arsenal, though, the mission could not be clearer: defeat Crystal Palace and finally bring the Premier League crown back to the Emirates Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh