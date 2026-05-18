Carlos Queiroz has wasted little time in outlining the standards and philosophy he wants from the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The experienced tactician will guide Ghana at the global tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico

Key figures such as Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey are expected to play central roles, but Coach Queiroz is taking no prisoners

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Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has delivered a firm early warning to his squad as Ghana prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The 73-year-old is already shaping the identity of the Ghanaian national team with a clear message, which exempts no one.

Carlos Queiroz sends a clear message to the Black Stars, including Antoine Semenyo and other key players, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photos by ATPImages and Inaki Esnaola.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz sends message to Black Stars players

Queiroz, who took over from Otto Addo in April, is sticking firmly to his principles as he builds toward the global tournament.

Even with in-form stars like Antoine Semenyo, fresh from making history as the first Ghanaian to score in an FA Cup final, and experienced names such as Jordan Ayew, the Portuguese coach insists that selection will be driven purely by discipline and teamwork.

Speaking on the GFA’s Beyond The Whistle podcast, Queiroz made his philosophy crystal clear.

He said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

“Nobody will be above the team. Everybody must play with only one thing in mind - Ghana, the pride of the nation and the happiness of the people.”

The former Real Madrid manager's message has hinted that no individual would be placed above the collective, no matter their status or recent form.

Carlos Queiroz is preparing for his fifth World Cup as head coach with Ghana after previously leading Portugal and Iran. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Understanding Carlos Queiroz's message

The Black Stars have faced criticism in recent years for a lack of structure, often relying on individual moments rather than a defined system.

Queiroz now wants to change that completely.

He has promised a merit-based selection process, stressing that both local and foreign-based players will have equal opportunity to earn a place in the final squad.

Beyond tactics, the experienced coach is also pushing a modern approach to preparation.

Watch Queiroz's full interview, as shared on YouTube:

Nutrition, fitness standards, medical recovery, tactical discipline, and set-piece organisation are all central to his rebuild.

For Queiroz, success will depend not just on talent but on trust and unity across the entire setup – from players to staff to supporters.

Ghana boss Queiroz begins World Cup preparations

Ghana’s preparations for the global showpiece will be put to the test when they face 2026 World Cup co-host Mexico in a friendly on May 22.

Queiroz has assembled a mixed squad featuring fringe players, emerging talents, and locally based prospects, while big names like Semenyo, Partey, and Jordan Ayew sit out this window.

The coach is expected to use the match to finalise his plans ahead of naming his provisional World Cup squad by June 1.

After Mexico, Ghana will also face Wales on June 2, with the Ghana Football Association working to secure a third friendly to fine-tune preparations.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, with hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

Queiroz urged to include Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had been urged to include André Ayew in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup despite growing debate over his future.

While opinions remain divided, a Ghanaian clergyman has offered a surprising justification for why the veteran forward should still make the final list for the global tourney.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh