Serving Senator Ned Nwoko has suffered a staggering political defeat during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Primaries

The 65-year-old politician was decisively beaten by former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, managing to secure a humiliating total that has many wondering

Netizens are ruthlessly tying his political downfall to his highly publicised separation from his 25-year-old estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, who heavily bankrolled and championed his previous campaigns

The political future of billionaire lawmaker Senator Ned Nwoko has suffered a catastrophic blow, and social media users are wasting no time pointing fingers at his troubled personal life.

Senator Ned Nwoko suffers a major political defeat after a messy split with Regina Daniels. Image credit: Regina Daniels/X, Vanguard

Source: UGC

Just months after his highly publicised domestic meltdown and separation from Nollywood star Regina Daniels, Nwoko’s bid to retain his seat in the 2027 General Elections came to a crashing halt at the APC primary grounds.

In a political upset that has sent shockwaves through Delta State, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, according to reports by Nigerian Bulletin, swept the delegates' votes, leaving the incumbent Senator with a meagre three votes.

The defeat effectively ensures that Nwoko will not be returning to the Red Chamber to represent his constituency when the next legislative session commences.

While political analysts attribute the loss to Okowa's immense grassroots machinery, pop culture commentators are viewing it as the ultimate manifestation of "the Regina Daniels effect."

During the 2023 elections, the young actress aggressively utilised her massive celebrity status, field influence, and media presence to spearhead Nwoko's campaigns. Reports even indicate that Daniels personally pumped over $50,000 (millions of Naira) of her own money into supporting his previous political machinery.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Ned Nwoko's messy split with Regina Daniels

The couple’s fairy tale romance officially imploded in late 2025 in full view of the public.

The crisis peaked in October when a viral video surfaced showing a weeping Regina Daniels outside her Abuja mansion, declaring, "In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen." She accused the billionaire of domestic violence, confinement, and psychological control.

Nwoko swiftly retaliated by dragging his wife’s private struggles into the open, publicly accusing her of a destructive addiction to hard substances and alcohol.

While Daniels admitted to past substance usage, she fiercely counter-accused him of deliberately enabling and facilitating her substance intake to maintain absolute dominance over her.

The fallout turned legal in December 2025 when a court temporarily awarded custody of their two young sons, Munir and Khalifa, to Nwoko. The court stipulated that Regina could only regain access to her children after successfully undergoing mandatory rehabilitation and being cleared by the Abuja Social Welfare Department—a condition the actress lamented has kept her aggressively isolated from her children.

With his political seat gone and his family structure in ruins, Nwoko faces the most challenging reality of his public career.

Peeps react to Ned Nwoko losing election

Netizens have flooded the internet with unfiltered commentary, linking his massive electoral loss to the absence of a supportive women:

@oobedhopes_ wrote:

"You see why I keep saying women are good people... When a good woman is in your life, erh... I’ve seen it before, and I know what I am saying. When a woman loves you, it's all wins for you. When her blessings leave your house, your three votes will find you."

@volta_empress_1 joked:

"One Nigerian said it was Shadrack, Meshach, and Abednego that voted for him! 😭😭🫣🫣 Three votes for a whole sitting billionaire senator is wild!"

@official_clare90 commented:

"Naniama, come and say what women bring to the table? She brought him the Senate seat on a silver platter, and the moment he mistreated her, the seat vanished."

@theshaihillgirl laughed:

"😂😂😂 Women shout… power! 😂 This one hot him shaaaa. Never underestimate the influence of a young, vibrant wife in modern campaigns."

@Kojo_Truth added:

"He thought his money alone did the work in 2023. Regina was the face that made the youth and the women vote for him. This is a massive lesson in humility."

Regina Daniels allegedly moves to Nwoko’s house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Regina Daniels allegedly moving into her 64-year-old husband, Ned Nwoko’s house.

This came days after a viral video showed the actress and fashion entrepreneur crying while her brother consoled her.

Social media users shared mixed reactions after a blogger made a post about Regina and Nwoko on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh