FC Barcelona are reportedly set to walk away from a potential free transfer deal for Dušan Vlahović despite their need for a new striker

The La Liga champions are now expected to turn their attention to alternative attacking targets in the transfer market

Barcelona are reportedly set to step back from the chance to sign Dušan Vlahović, despite the Juventus striker potentially becoming available on a free transfer this summer.

The 25-year-old’s contract at Juventus is due to expire at the end of the season, sparking interest across Europe, especially as Barcelona prepare for a new era following the expected departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona reportedly refuse to move for free agent striker Dusan Vlahovic amid disciplinary issues. Image credit: Alberto Gandolfo - Juventus FC/Juventus FC

Source: Getty Images

Why Barcelona won't sign Dušan Vlahović

However, reports from Diario SPORT suggest that key figures at Barcelona, including head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, are unconvinced by the Serbian forward’s profile and suitability as a long-term replacement.

Although Vlahović is known for his physical presence and aerial ability, his output has been inconsistent, with just 66 goals in 167 appearances for Juventus and a modest return of eight goals this season.

Concerns have also been raised internally about his temperament and perceived disciplinary issues, with some believing he could disrupt squad harmony at the Camp Nou.

As a result, Barcelona are expected to explore alternative striker options instead of pursuing Vlahović, whose future may still lie in Turin if he agrees a contract extension with Juventus.

Source: YEN.com.gh