Former Asante Kotoko attacker Charles Taylor has hits out at the club's head coach Prosper Ogum after their latest defeat

Kotoko endured yet another setback in the Ghana Premier League, marking their third consecutive defeat

The Porcupine Warriors are now sixth on the league log, trailing their long-time rivals Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko legend Charles Taylor has demanded the immediate dismissal of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum following a series of poor performances.

The Porcupine Warriors have slipped out of the top four in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League after suffering three consecutive defeats.

This recent slump has raised concerns among fans as the team fights to recover its early-season form.

On Sunday, the Fabulous Boys suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bechem United in a closely fought Week 10 match.

This marked their third consecutive loss, following previous defeats to Heart of Lions and Legon Cities.

Kotoko legend wants Prosper Narteh Ogum sacked

Club legend Charles Taylor told YEN.com.gh that he believes now is the time for Ogum to step down.

“This is unacceptable. I don’t understand why Kotoko seem to be taking things for granted. Losing three matches in a row shouldn’t be brushed aside,” Taylor stated.

“It’s not just the results; the team’s performance on the pitch is so poor that I question if this is the same Kotoko I played for. The team struggled last season, and I don’t see them improving under Ogum. It’s time for him to go.”

The recent defeat to Bechem United has dropped Asante Kotoko to 6th place in the league, with just 15 points from 10 matches.

This unexpected dip in form has pushed them out of the top four, a spot they had held comfortably earlier in the season.

Kotoko's sharp decline explained

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko has been on a downward spiral in the past couple of weeks, with results not going their way.

Recent performances have dampened Kotoko's hopes of winning the GPL.

They have managed only a single point from their last four games and have allowed five goals in the process.

