Manchester City forward Jeremy Doku brought back memories of Asamoah Gyan after hitting the latter's celebration on Wednesday night

Doku, who is of Ghanaian descent, replicated Gyan's popular dance celebration after scoring against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League encounter

Gyan was renowned for his unforgettable dance routines that accompanied his goals, making him a fan favorite on and off the pitch

Jeremy Doku paid homage to Asamoah Gyan by recreating the Ghanaian legend's signature celebration during Wednesday night's Premier League tie.

The Ghanaian-born Belgian found the back of the net in Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, marking their first win since October.

Jeremy Doku brought back memories of Asamoah Gyan after hitting the latter's celebration on Wednesday night. Credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Twitter

Having endured a challenging run of six losses and one draw in their previous seven matches, City kicked off December on a high note, delighting their home crowd at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side raced to a 2-0 lead within the first 31 minutes, with Doku adding a second-half goal to seal a comfortable victory for the English champions.

In a video shared on social media, Doku is seen performing Gyan's signature celebration, evoking fond memories of the Ghanaian legend's flair.

Gyan, renowned for his joyous dances after scoring, remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated players, and Doku’s gesture was a fitting reminder of the striker’s legacy.

How Doku fared against Nottingham

After a second-half cameo against Liverpool on Sunday, Doku earned a spot in the starting XI against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Doku made a strong impact, not only scoring City’s third goal of the night but also providing the assist for their second

His all-around performance highlighted why he was one of the standout players for the home side.

Doku feels Ghanaian

Born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, Jeremy Doku represented Belgium at youth levels ranging from U-15 to U-21.

The 21-year-old once caught the attention of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) but ultimately chose to represent Belgium at the senior level.

When asked about his Ghanaian heritage, Doku proudly acknowledged his parents' roots and revealed that he speaks the Twi language.

“Of course, I’m Ghanaian because my parents are from Ghana. I also speak Twi, one of the languages in Ghana. I visited once a long time ago, and I definitely need to go back again,” Doku said on the In The Premier League Chair show.

Ghanaians celebrate Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians flooded social media with tributes and well-wishes for legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as he celebrated his 39th birthday.

The former Black Stars captain, who dedicated nearly two decades to Ghana’s senior national team, was honoured by fans and football enthusiasts across the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh