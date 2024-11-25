Aduana Stars fans were reportedly involved in a spat with referees during their match against Asante Kotoko

The former Ghana Premier League champions lost to the Porcupine Warriors at home on matchday 12

Aduana Stars have sacked their coach Yaw Acheampong following the defeat to the record Ghanaian champions

Fans of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars were allegedly involved in a heated confrontation with the referees for their game against Asante Kotoko.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Some fans, who were not happy with the first-half performance of the referees, followed the officials to their rest rooms to attack them.

In a video shared on social media, the fans are seen trying to bully the referees but were stopped by security.

This led to a delay in the start of the second half of the Ghana Premier League game at the Nana Ageyemang Badu Park.

The defeat leaves Aduana Stars in 14th place, with 11 points, the same as 16th-placed Vision FC in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko ended their four-game winless run with a 2-0 victory on the road.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome Hearts of Oak in Obuasi in the Super Clash next Sunday.

Aduana Stars sack coach Yaw Acheampong

Following the defeat to Asante Kotoko, the Ogya Lads have sacked their coach Yaw Acheampong, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The former champions have struggled since the start of the new season and find themselves in an early relegation dogfight.

Aduana has been close to winning the title in the last two seasons, and their early form necessitated the sacking of Acheampong, a former Ghana international.

The club has yet to announce his replacement ahead of their trip to Berekum Chelsea next week.

Kotoko beat Aduana in Dormaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko snapped their four-game losing streak in style with a dominant 2-0 victory over Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Patrick Asiedu set the tone early, breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute with a spectacular free-kick that ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar and into the net.

The goal brought relief to Kotoko fans and saw Asiedu sprinting to the touchline to celebrate with under-pressure head coach Prosper Ogum.

