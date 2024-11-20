Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has undergone surgery after injury on international duty

The Leicester City winger is expected to be out for six to nine months after an anterior cruciate injury

The talented youngster has been a key player for Leicester City in the English Premier League this season

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has undergone successful surgery following his injury while on international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Leicester City forward was forced off during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola due to an injury.

The 20-year-old winger was reported to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Fatawu Issahaku undergoes successful surgery after an injury on international duty. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars Instagram/ @issahakufatawu10.

On Wednesday, the winger went under the knife, and he is expected to spend between six to nine months on the sidelines, as reported by My Joy Online.

Issahaku took to social media to express gratitude to his followers after a successful surgery: "Alhamdulilai, all glory be to Almighty Allah. My surgery was successful, and I just want to tell you that I am okay and feeling good after the surgery. I want to thank everyone for your best wishes."

Issahaku, who was just beginning to enjoy more game time under new manager Steve Cooper, will be out for a long spell, starting with the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The former Sporting Lisbon striker has served two assists in eleven games this season.

Issahaku's injury big blow for Leicester

The Ghana international has been a key figure at the King Power stadium since joining the English outfit from Sporting Lisbon last season.

He joined initially on a loan deal and after helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League, he was then handed a permanent contract.

His absence will be a huge blow for the former champions following his impressive form this season.

Jerry Afriyie invited to replace Leicester star

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Jerry Afriyie has been handed an invite to the national team alongside two other home-based players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The Ghana U20 star, Afriyie, Ebenezer Abban and Kamaradini Mamudu were called up following the withdrawal of four players from the team that faced Angola last Friday.

Captain Jordan Ayew, Stade Rennnais' Alidu Seidu, Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku and Gideon Mensah have all been ruled out of the Niger game due to injuries.

