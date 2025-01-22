Raphinha has explained why he clapped back at Benfica fans following Barcelona's dramatic comeback win in the Champions League

Despite the off-field commotion, Raphinha expressed confidence in his current form, declaring this period as the best of his career

His stoppage-time heroics marked his eighth goal in Europe this season, a tally only surpassed by teammate Lewandowski’s nine

Barcelona winger Raphinha has shed light on his intense reaction to Benfica supporters following an electrifying UEFA Champions League clash that ended in a dramatic 5-4 triumph for the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian forward delivered the decisive blow in stoppage time, capping off an extraordinary turnaround that secured Barça’s hold on second place in the league phase standings.

Raphinha scored twice, including a stoppage time winner, as Barcelona beat Benfica in a nine-goal thriller. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Raphinha spurs Barcelona to a roaring comeback

The night began in disastrous fashion for the visitors, as Vangelis Pavlidis netted an astonishing 29-minute hat-trick, leaving Barcelona with an uphill battle.

A first-half penalty from Robert Lewandowski provided a glimmer of hope, but the Blaugrana trailed 3-1 at the break.

Momentum shifted early in the second half when Raphinha inadvertently found the net, capitalising on an error by Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, as noted by UEFA.com.

However, any hopes of a swift recovery were dented once again as Ronald Araújo’s own goal restored the Portuguese side’s cushion.

Determined to fight back, Barcelona intensified their attacking efforts. Lewandowski converted another spot-kick in the 78th minute to narrow the deficit before substitute Eric García rose highest to nod in a precise cross from Pedri, levelling the score.

With the game poised for a draw, Raphinha surged forward in injury time and unleashed an unstoppable finish to seal a remarkable victory under the Lisbon rain.

Drama unfolds after Barcelona's win

While the dramatic contest left fans on the edge of their seats, tensions boiled over after the final whistle.

Benfica's head coach, Bruno Lage, was seen reprimanding his squad on the pitch after squandering commanding leads of 3-1 and 4-2.

The drama then spilt into the tunnel, where emotions ran high as both sets of players clashed, with Raphinha at the centre of the confrontation.

Raphinha explains why he insulted fans

Reflecting on the altercation, the former Sporting CP player revealed the reasons behind his reaction.

“I'm someone who respects everyone,” he explained, as quoted by ESPN.

“When I was leaving the pitch, people were insulting me. I returned the insults. I know I shouldn't, but it got heated with the Benfica players... they preferred to insult me.

"I’m someone who doesn’t let things slide. If they respect me, I respect them. But if they insult me, I won’t stay silent. It's normal after a game with such an ending.”

According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian has now scored a career-high 22 goals across all competitions, underlining his growing influence in Hansi Flick's setup.

Raphinha gifts Lamine Yamal gold iPhone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared that Raphinha marked Lamine Yamal’s Kopa Trophy triumph by presenting him with a personalised gold iPhone.

Beyond its lavish appearance, the gift serves as a meaningful gesture of support and motivation between teammates.

