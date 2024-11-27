Some fans of Manchester United in East African nation Uganda have gathered to pray for Ruben Amorim

The Portuguese trainer was appointed Manchester United manager early in November as a replacement for Erik ten Hag

Amorim has started his career as Manchester United manager after travelling with the team to Portman Road against Ipswich

A group of Manchester United fans in Uganda held a prayer session for new manager Ruben Amorim.

The fans, clad in their United jerseys, assembled with photos of the Portuguese trainer to observe the spiritual moment.

It is unclear which part of Uganda they are based in, but an account named Manchester United Iganada shared the moment.

Fans of Manchester United inn Uganda gathered to pray for Ruben Amorim. Photo: Stephen Pond Twitter/ @AmorimEra_.

In a video shared on social media, which has since gone viral, the fans came out in numbers to observe the sacred moment. The fans ranged from the elderly to young children.

Meanwhile, Amorim started his tenure as coach of Manchester United with a 1-1draw against Ipswich at Portman Road.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager joined the Red Devils early this month on a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Erik ten Hag, as reported by the BBC.

The English giants have struggled to win the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

United currently sit 12th in the Premier League table after 12 matches this season.

Amorim arrives with a glimmer of hope

The signing of Amorim has boosted the confidence of United fans following his successful spell at Sporting Lisbon.

The former Portugal international won the Portuguese League two times and the Portuguese Cup three times while managing SC Braga and Sporting Lisbon.

He is expected to steer the club to a respectable place in the league as United build a side capable of competing for major titles.

Source: YEN.com.gh