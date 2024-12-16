Details of the woman at the centre of the Kylian Mbappe sexual assault scandal have emerged after the case was closed

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, described her encounter with the Real Madrid star as 'disgusting'

Nonetheless, sufficient evidence was not found to proceed further, leading to the closure of the case

Prosecutors in Sweden have concluded an investigation into an alleged sexual assault linked by Swedish media to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

The inquiry, which stemmed from an incident reported in Stockholm, has been closed due to insufficient evidence.

Kylian Mbappe had been linked to an alleged sexual assault case that occurred in Stockholm during his party trip to Sweden. Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira.

Prosecutor’s statement on the case

According to the BBC, Marina Chirakova, a senior prosecutor with the Swedish Prosecution Authority, led the inquiry and determined that the available evidence did not meet the threshold for further legal action.

"The evidence is not sufficient to proceed further, and the investigation is therefore closed," Chirakova stated.

While Swedish authorities never officially named the 25-year-old footballer as a suspect, several media outlets connected Mbappé to the allegations, drawing significant public attention to the case.

The woman's account of the alleged sexual assault

The events reportedly unfolded on October 10 in a Stockholm hotel, where a woman in her 20s claimed she experienced sexual assault and harassment.

According to her testimony, per Swedish outlet Expressen, the evening began with music and dancing, during which she shared a kiss with Mbappé.

Later, she stated that they found themselves alone in a bathroom, where she expressed her refusal.

"I was clear about my no to him," the woman told investigators. She alleged that the situation lasted for a few minutes before Mbappé left the room.

Two days passed before she filed a police report, during which time she grappled with the implications of accusing a globally recognised athlete.

Emotional aftermath

In her interactions with authorities, the woman detailed the emotional toll the incident took on her.

She described feeling deeply unsettled, recounting her initial reaction:

"I just thought it was so disgusting, so I felt disgusting, and everything was just disgusting."

She also shared that she confided in a friend, recounting the experience:

"Then I kind of couldn't keep it together, so I started crying and needed to relieve myself, so she probably knows most of it."

Moving forward

For Mbappé, the resolution clears a significant cloud over his reputation, allowing him to focus on his career.

However, the emotional and social ramifications for all parties involved are likely to linger.

Mbappé opens up about his private life

