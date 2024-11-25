Fans of Crystal Palace cheered on Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew during Leicester's game against Chelsea

The Ghana international netted his third goal of the season for the Foxes in the defeat to the English giants

Ayew moved to the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window after leaving Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace fans showed great affection for Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew after reacting to his goal against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ayew left the Eagles in the summer transfer window after eight years at Selhurst Park to join Leicester City.

The 33-year-old forward has been a key figure at King Power Stadium, netting his third goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Palace fans who were watching the Leicester game moments before their match against Aston Villa celebrated as the Ghanaian converted from the spot. They were seen singing his name as well.

Despite Ayew's form this season, the Premier League returnees have struggled and are only two points above the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace are in the drop zone, having struggled for goals since the departure of their former Player of the Year.

Ayew reached a new milestone over the weekend, scoring his 40th Premier League goal after moving to England from France.

Leicester City sack Steve Cooper

Following a difficult start to the campaign, the 2016 Premier League champions parted ways with manager Steve Cooper after the game on Saturday.

The Foxes are on a hunt for a new manager as they look to maintain their status in the league.

"Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect," a statement on the club's official website read.

"Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future."

Ayew extends flawless penalty record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew scored again for Leicester City following his return from international duty as they suffered defeat to Chelsea at King Power Stadium.

The Black Stars forward scored a late consolation from the spot after coming on in the second half of the 2-1 defeat.

Ayew, who was also on target during the international break, has been flawless from the spot, keeping his record of not missing a penalty intact.

