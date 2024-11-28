Real Madrid's turbulent week worsened when their official team bus was involved in a minor crash on the M40 motorway, just a day after their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

A video circulating online captured the branded coach colliding with the back of a lorry as traffic crawled past the scene.

Fortunately, the damage to both vehicles appeared minimal, and no injuries were reported.

The incident mirrored the struggles Real Madrid has faced on the pitch this season. Their lacklustre performance at Anfield, coupled with ongoing injury woes, has left Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a precarious position.

With key players like Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo sidelined, Los Blancos are under significant pressure to secure results in their remaining Champions League fixtures to avoid an early exit.

The timing of the accident underscores the challenges Madrid is navigating as they head into a crucial stretch of the season.

While the players faced no disruptions returning to Spain, the team bus may require repairs—though the cost will hardly trouble the club’s coffers.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Madrid now turns its focus to Sunday’s La Liga clash with Getafe, hoping to rebound from recent setbacks.

The accident may serve as an unintentional metaphor for their season: a bumpy road requiring quick recovery and renewed direction.

Source: AFP