Felix Afena-Gya marked his debut for Juventus Next Gen with a stunning volley on Saturday, September 7

The 21-year-old's goal against Catania was not enough, as his new club suffered a 3-1 home defeat

He will next be in action for the Serie C outfit on September 14 when Juventus Next Gen takes on Monopoli

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan made a memorable impact in his debut for Juventus NextGen, showcasing his potential with a sensational volley from outside the box.

The former AS Roma starlet, who joined the Serie C side on transfer deadline day, seized the opportunity to impress in his first appearance for the Juventus feeder club.

Felix Afena-Gyan scored from outside the box to mark his debut for Juventus Next Gen with a stunning goal. Photos by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC and Valerio Pennicino - Juventus FC.

While unexpected, Afena-Gyan's move to Juventus NextGen is seen as a crucial step in reigniting a career that has recently faltered.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene with a goal that reminded fans of the excitement he generated in the past.

Afena-Gyan scores stunning volley on debut

Facing Catania, the young striker showed his class, pulling one back for his team with an exquisite strike after the visitors had taken a two-goal lead.

Positioned just outside the penalty area, Afena-Gyan waited for his moment before unleashing a fierce right-footed shot, leaving the goalkeeper helpless as the ball soared into the net, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

According to Sports World Ghana, this brilliant effort briefly brought Juventus NextGen within a goal of their opponents, but Catania responded with another strike from Alessandro Quaini, sealing a 3-1 victory.

What does the future hold for Afena-Gyan?

Despite the defeat, which leaves Juventus NextGen in 14th place with a record of one win and two losses from their first three games, Afena-Gyan’s standout performance provided a silver lining.

His ability to deliver in key moments was on full display, offering hope that his time with Juventus NextGen could help him regain his form while on loan from Cremonese.

As Juventus NextGen prepares for their next encounter against Monopoli on September 14, Afena-Gyan will be eager to build on this promising start and continue making strides towards rediscovering the spark that once made him a rising star in Italian football.

Felix Afena-Gyan backed to revive career at Juventus

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that Felix Afena-Gyan had received strong backing to revive his career following his transfer to Juventus Next Gen.

Sports journalist Obeng Akese Eric, known for his expertise in football within Ghana’s Bono and Bono East regions, expressed his thoughts on Afena-Gyan's move.

The transfer to Juventus Next Gen, competing in Serie C Group C, is viewed as a key opportunity for the young forward to get his career back on track.

