Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his extravagant lifestyle, owns a top-tier Gulfstream G650 private jet valued at a staggering $73 million.

The customised aircraft, which embodies luxury and convenience, has recently made waves online due to its impressive features and hefty maintenance costs.

Cristiano Ronaldo's luxurious Gulfstream G650 private jet, valued at a staggering $73 million. Photo: Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

The Gulfstream G650 is designed to cater to Ronaldo's fast-paced schedule, boasting a range of 7,500 nautical miles, enabling long-distance travel without refueling.

The cabin, optimised for healthier flights and minimal jet lag, seats up to 19 passengers and accommodates up to 10 for overnight rest.

Ronaldo's customised private jet worth $73,000,000

It also features three living areas, ensuring maximum comfort and functionality during flights.

Ronaldo, whose career earnings reportedly exceed $1.92 billion, purchased the aircraft as part of his lavish collection, which also includes high-end cars like a Lamborghini Aventador and a Rolls Royce Phantom.

Per Goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner earns a salary of $215 million annually at Al Nassr, allowing him to maintain such opulent assets.

The cost of operating the Gulfstream G650 is significant. According to LibertyJet, flying the jet for 200 hours annually costs approximately $1.86 million, while 400 hours raise the figure to nearly $3 million.

The jet averages 476 mph and costs $19.55 per mile at 200 hours, decreasing to $15.73 per mile with increased usage.

With unparalleled speed, comfort, and style, Ronaldo’s private jet is a testament to his success and penchant for luxury.

Source: YEN.com.gh