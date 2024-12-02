Former Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye has laid blame at the GFA for Ghana's AFCON failure

The Black Stars will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after finishing bottom of their qualifying group

The Ghana Football Association have met Black Stars coach Otto Addo as they decide on the future of the team's trainer

Nii Lante Vanderpuye has blamed the Ghana Football Association for the country's AFCON failure.

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing bottom of Group F of the qualifiers.

For the first time in 20 years, Ghana will not participate in the continent's flagship tournament.

The Honourable Vanderpuye, a former Sports Minister and currently the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, argues that the FA is the main problem in Ghana football.

"The GFA keeps on shifting the blame to the Black Stars coaches and hence keeps on sacking and appointing new coaches, yet the value is the same. The GFA people should resign from their posts because they are the main problem," he told Pure FM in an interview, as shared on social media.

The controversial politician, who was a former sports journalist, also urged the current Sports Minister to dissolve the FA regardless of the repercussions that come with it.

"If I were the minister, I would have dissolved the current GFA. I know FIFA will give us a 6 month ban and since Ghana is not going for the AFCON, we will use that period to restructure our national team and football," he added.

GFA yet to decide Otto Addo's future

The Ghana FA are still considering the future of coach Otto Addo despite failing to lead the Black Stars to AFCON 2025.

The German-trained tactician met the federation's executive council last week and presented them with a 56-page technical report, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The Black Stars will return to action in March 2025 for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Otto Addo shoulders the blame

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's head coach Otto Addo has taken full accountability for the Black Stars missing out on AFCON 2025.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was in discussion with Ghana's FA over the disastrous qualifying campaign.

A 56-page technical report was presented to the FA detailing all of the six matches Ghana partook in.

