The Black Princesses have been strengthened by the arrival of United States-based defender Alexandra Tay

The towering centre-back is expected to join the team for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia

The Black Princesses have been preparing for the tournament for the past two weeks as the team camps in Cape Coast

Ghana's U20 women's national team, the Black Princesses have been bolstered by the arrival of US-based defender Alexandra Tay.

The Seattle United ECNL defender joined the team in Cape Coast as the Black Princesses prepare for the FIFA U20 women's World Cup later this year.

Coach Yussif Basigi has been camping his team for the past two weeks as part of plans to select the best players for the tournament in Colombia.

Alexandra Tay trains with the Black Princesses of Ghana in Cape Coast on July 16, 2024. Photo Credit: @GhanaWNT.

Source: Twitter

In photos shared on social media, Tay was spotted taking part in training as she justified her inclusion in the team.

"Good morning Ghana!! Welcome the newest addition to our centre back! Alexandra Tay of Seattle United ECNL" wrote the Ghana women's national team account on X.

The Black Princesses are making a seventh consecutive appearance at the FIFA U20 women's World Cup.

However, they are yet to progress beyond the group stage of the championship.

Ghana handed tough draw at U20 Women's World Cup

The Black Princesses have been drawn in a tough group which includes former champions Japan.

Ghana were drawn in Group E alongside the Asian giants, New Zealand and Austria, as reported by My Joy Online.

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup begins on August 31 to September 22, 2024.

Black Princesses win gold at African Games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Princesses faced the Super Falconets of Nigeria in the finals of the 13th African Games women's football tournament.

Nigeria took an early lead after a blunder from Ghana's goalkeeper, Afi Amenyaku, to get the first goal of the game.

In the 78th minute, Ghana's Tracey Twum, who played a huge part in the team's semi-final, drove a powerful shot behind Nigeria's goalkeeper to bring the game back on level terms.

Source: YEN.com.gh