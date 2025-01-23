Spanish giants Real Madrid become the first football club to generate more than 1bn euros in annual revenue

Real Madrid's fiercest rivals Barcelona have slipped due to redevelopment work at Camp Nou

The Premier League's influence and dominance are undeniable, with nine clubs in the top 20

Real Madrid have made history as the first football club to surpass €1 billion in revenue, securing the top spot in the Deloitte Money League.

The Spanish giants, buoyed by a domestic league title and a Champions League triumph in the 2023-24 season, reported an astonishing €1.05 billion (£883m/$1.09bn) in earnings.

Source: Getty Images

This unprecedented financial milestone reflects Los Blancos' dominance both on and off the pitch.

Manchester City, reigning Premier League champions for a record fourth consecutive season, claimed second place with £708m ($872m) in revenue.

However, the club remains entangled in an ongoing Financial Fair Play investigation involving 115 charges.

Paris Saint-Germain (£681m/$839m), Manchester United (£651m/$802m), and Bayern Munich (£646m/$796m) rounded out the top five.

United’s financial position remains under scrutiny as the club navigates cost-cutting measures under new INEOS co-ownership led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Premier League's influence is undeniable, with nine clubs in the top 20.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, and West Ham retained their places, while Aston Villa surged into the rankings after securing a top-four finish and a Champions League berth.

Meanwhile, Barcelona slipped from fourth to sixth, citing a £53m ($65m) decline in matchday revenue due to redevelopment work at Camp Nou.

A further five English clubs, including Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Everton, secured spots in the top 30, underscoring the league’s financial strength.

Real Madrid’s record-breaking achievement sets a new benchmark for football’s financial potential, solidifying their place at the pinnacle of the sport.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or after clinching the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Real Madrid winger narrowly lost the prestigious accolade to Manchester City’s Rodri in October 2024.

Despite the setback, Vinicius remains hopeful about securing the honour in the future as he continues to build his legacy in Spain.

