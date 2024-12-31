Mohammed Kudus edged competition from Lamine Yamal and co. to be recognised as the best dribbler in 2024

Kudus was the only player to complete 100+ take-ons in Europe's top five leagues in the last 12 months

His impressive performances in the calendar year have caught the attention of fans and pundits alike

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emerged as the 'King of Dribbling' in 2024 across Europe's top five players.

The 24-year-old edged competition from notable names like Lamine Yamal, Jamal Musiala, Rafael Leao, and a host of others to close out the calendar year in style.

Mohammed Kudus finished on top of the chart ahead of Lamine Yamal and Jamal Musiala as Europe's most efficient dribbler. Photos by Pressinphoto, Richard Pelham and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite falling short of collective honours, Kudus has cemented his status as a standout talent, gaining widespread admiration for his exceptional performances on the pitch.

Mohammed Kudus: The Dribbling King of Europe

Statistical insights from Squawka highlight Kudus’ dominance in one of the sport’s most challenging aspects: dribbling.

The Ghanaian maestro outperformed some of the game’s brightest talents to become the most prolific dribbler in Europe’s top five leagues in 2024.

With 127 successful take-ons, Kudus topped the charts, surpassing Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

This achievement underscores his unique ability to navigate tight spaces and break through defensive lines with finesse and precision.

Top 10 dribblers of 2024 in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Rank Player No. of successful take-ons 1 Mohammed Kudus 127 2 Lamine Yamal 96 3 Jamal Musiala 95 4 Savinho 92 5 Rafael Leao 87 6 Mason Greenwood 87 7 Jeremy Doku 84 8 Florian Wirtz 80 9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 76 10 Alberto Moleiro 76

Mohammed Kudus' form in retrospect

Since joining the Hammers, Kudus has quickly become a beloved figure at the East London club.

The former Ajax star clinched West Ham’s November Goal of the Month for a stunning scissor-kick against Brentford and later claimed March's award with an extraordinary solo strike against SC Freiburg, which also earned Europa League’s Goal of the Season for 2023/24.

As noted by WHUFC, he capped off his debut season in the Premier League with an acrobatic bicycle kick against Man City, bringing his total goal contributions to an impressive 20 from 45 appearances.

His dazzling dribbles, remarkable strength, eye for spectacular goals, and improved overall work rate have endeared him to supporters.

Aside from Mohammed Kudus' peerless dribbling skills, his unique goal celebrations have endeared him in the hearts of football fans. Photo by Bryn Lennon.

Source: Getty Images

Even rival fanbases have begun advocating for their teams to pursue the gifted Right to Dream Academy product.

Challenges with the national team

While Kudus has thrived at the club level, his brilliance has not fully translated to international success.

The Black Stars, under Otto Addo, continue to face challenges in regaining their former glory, with Kudus’ efforts often appearing isolated in a team struggling for cohesion.

Despite this, Kudus remains an indispensable figure for Ghana.

His potential to lead the team into a more promising era keeps fans optimistic about what lies ahead.

Looking ahead to 2025

As Kudus closes out an individually stellar year, he will aim to carry his momentum into the new season and inspire both club and country.

With his technical excellence and unwavering determination, the future looks bright for the Nima-born star.

UK-based Ghanaian coach lauds Kudus

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that UK-based Ghanaian coach George Boateng showered praise on Mohammed Kudus.

Boateng, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars, shared valuable insights into Kudus’ growth and evolution as a footballer.

Source: YEN.com.gh