FormerBlack Stars winger Laryea Kingston has named his favourite between Michael Essien and Thomas Partey

Kingston played with the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder during his days in the Black Stars

Partey, who is a doubt for the game against Manchester United tonight, has been a key figure at Arsenal this season

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Laryea Kingston has named his favourite between midfielders Michael Essien and Thomas Partey.

Both from different generations have had good careers, with Essien regarded as a Chelsea and Ghana legend while Partey is on his way to becoming an Arsenal great.

Kingston, a former Ghana international, played alongside Essien during his time with the national team.

Laryea Kingston insists Michael Essien was a better player than Thomas Partey. Photo: Jamie McDonald/ Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

According to Kingston, Essien and Partey have their strengths and weaknesses but the ex-Chelsea star is miles ahead of the former Atletico Madrid player.

"They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but for me, I think I was really, really privileged to play alongside Michael Essien," Kingston told Joy Sports, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"We all know what he did at Chelsea when they had a fantastic team, a very strong team. He was a regular in the team, playing week in, and week out.

"Partey has his strengths and has done very well, but for me, Michael Essien was something else."

In his nine-year spell at Chelsea, Essien won several titles, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Partey is yet to win a major trophy with the Gunners but excelled with Atletico, where he won La Liga and was a runner-up with the Spanish outfit in the UEFA Championship.

Partey remains doubt for Man United game

Ahead of Arsenal's crucial game in the Premier League against Manchester United, Partey is battling a late fitness test to be ready for the encounter.

The 31-year-old missed the game against West Ham United last Saturday due to a muscle strain.

"We’re going to have a meeting this afternoon. We have done a training session, we have monitored and kept a few away from certain activities and after that meeting we will decide if everyone is fit and available and who will start," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, as quoted by the club's official website.

Essien shares coaching experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien shared his experience working with some of the top managers in the world including Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Ghana international played under both managers during his time at English club Chelsea.

Essien works with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland as an assistant coach.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh