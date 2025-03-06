Kwame A Plus made another attempt to deliver a speech in Parliament, leaving Ghanaians with mixed reactions

The Gomoa Central MP was given the platform to deliver a speech in the House and decided to speak on some of President Mahama's flagship campaign promises

However, many netizens who saw the video seemed unimpressed by his speech and expressed their views in the comments

MP for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, made his second speech in Parliament and Ghanaians seemed unimpressed.

The musician-turned-politician, during a recent parliamentary sitting, was given the platform to contribute to discussions in the House and used the opportunity to talk about the current administration's flagship campaign promises "24-hour economy" and "Nkoko nketenkete".

However, Kwame A Plus seemed to be fumbling with his speech. He promised to school the House on Agric but ended up confusing everyone in the House, including the Speaker who was chairing the meeting at the time of his speech.

"...that, I even realised that 24 hours and akokɔ nketenkete... You can't hear? Please pay attention pay. I'm going to teach you Agric and I will beg you to please listen carefully. It was on that day that the President told us that 55,000 homes were going to benefit from Nkokɔ nketenkete. Mr Speaker, Ghana imports about 300 million dollars of poultry every year," he said.

"Our national demand is about 400 metric tonnes every year. In fact, we produce only about 57,000 tonnes a year. Importation is about 270,000 metric tonnes a year and the President in his wisdom, he's noticed that if 100 districts put together errr... 500 birds for err... 5000 homes, we'll be making about 55,000 homes, raising about 55,000..." he said in the video which has since gone viral," he added.

Kwame A Plus in Parliament

Kwame A Plus is one of the freshest Ghanaian parliamentarians. He won the parliamentary election in Gomoa Central after beating the candidates for the two big political parties in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Although one of the youngest, A Plus is showing signs of a dedicated parliamentarian who is striving to make his presence felt in the house.

Watch the video below:

A Plus' second Parliamentary speech stirs reactions

Netizens who saw the video did not seem impressed and expressed their views in the comments section. While some said he lacked confidence, others commented on the Speaker's reaction to his speech.

@kel wrote:

"I thought he said he is going to teach them agric unfortunately English didn’t allowed him."

@moneyking wrote:

"He said a lot of nothing."

@oboadu wrote:

"This guy has made me remember my first year in university. We were given a group work to present and out of about 20 members, I was told by the lecturer to start the presentation. Bɛtie brɔfo."

@billion776 wrote:

"Brofoyɛduru is a Town in Kumasi."

@Boachie wrote:

"The fear in his voice alone….lacking confidence."

@Scott wrote:

"Is A plus doing presentation."

@Lagat_aa wrote:

"Agric teacher A plus 😅😅. U think parliament is united showbiz."

@justiceboamah575 wrote:

"Masa if you can't just exit wai eii brofo y3 duru."

@Nana Amma wrote:

"I dnt understand what he is saying."

@abisky wrote:

"If you can’t convince them,confuse them."

@BERNARD Amponsah wrote:

"Everyone is confused in the room."

@King Baako starrow wrote:

"Oh am even confuse to comment."

@Akwasi Adu wrote:

"Mr speaker facial expression dey weak me self."

A Plus delivers maiden speech in Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng became the first independent candidate to make a speech in Parliament.

Kwame A Kwame has received mixed reactions after his video of the parliamentary proceeding surfaced online.

Some social media have applauded the politician for making a bold step to share his opinion during the ministerial vetting.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh