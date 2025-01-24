Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien has openly stated that Thomas Partey is a better midfielder than he was in his prime.

Essien, who was a dominant force at Chelsea and enjoyed a successful career with top clubs such as Real Madrid and AC Milan, was known for his commanding presence in midfield.

However, when asked to compare his abilities with Partey, Essien humbly placed the Arsenal star ahead of himself.

In an interview with Sporty FM, the ex-Lyon midfielder was quick to downplay his own talents, stating,

"Between myself and Thomas Partey in prime, I don’t think I will pick myself. I will go for Partey. He is a fantastic midfielder, you know."

While Essien didn’t elaborate on why he believes Partey is superior, his respect for the Arsenal star is evident.

Both players share a similar playing style, excelling as defensive midfielders with versatility to cover right-back when necessary due to injuries.

Essien’s prime years saw him achieve major success with Chelsea, including winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League titles, and several FA Cups.

Partey, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe, with notable achievements such as winning the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Europa League, and La Liga during his time at Atlético Madrid.

Essien wished he played with Partey

Essien has also previously expressed admiration for Partey, stating he would have loved to play alongside him.

"Thomas is such a good player. I’d have loved to play with him," Essien remarked.

"He is a talented player making waves in Europe. He is one player I’d liked to play alongside, but it will never happen. It is their time at the Black Stars now, so we have to support them and hopefully, they can take it from where we left off."

Essien’s praise for Partey highlights the latter’s growing reputation as a top-tier midfielder and underscores the legacy of Ghanaian talent in European football.

Source: YEN.com.gh