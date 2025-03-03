The viral image of Arsenal midfield powerhouse Thomas Partey is generation extensive reactions from social media users

The Ghana Black Stars international waited for his time to shine after spending years in Ghana's lower divisions

Thomas Partey was at the center of one of the high-profile transfers in the summer of 2020

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A picture of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has popped up, and it is a perfect example of the popular saying - never give up in life.

A viral image making the rounds on social media has captured Partey’s humble beginnings, showcasing a skinny young man whose looks and football skills were far from the polished player we know today. The picture has struck a chord with fans and football lovers, not only for the transformation in his physical appearance but also for the profound growth he has undergone in his career.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal acknowledges the fans after the EPL match between vs West Ham United FC at Emirates Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey's humble background

In a world where success stories often feel preordained, the journey of Thomas Partey from a skinny, little-known talent to a global footballing superstar is a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and the belief in one’s potential.

Born in the small town in Krobo Odumase in Ghana, Partey went joined Tema Youth FC where opportunities came for the current Premier League star to move abroad, with the owner and president of the club recently accusing Partey of neglect.

Even though he was far from being the most physically imposing or immediately recognizable player, he had an innate understanding of the game, a hunger to improve, and an unwavering determination to succeed. However, back then, many would not have predicted the meteoric rise that would eventually lead him to the grand stage of the Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League.

Hard work pays off

While his early years were marked by a lack of resources and physical development as it is the case for any successful Ghanaian footballers, Thomas Partey’s rise to global fame was far from accidental. His time at Atlético Madrid was crucial in his growth as both a player and an athlete. Partey’s raw talent began to shine through, especially under the guidance of Atlético’s disciplined coaching staff led by Diego Simeone, who understood the immense potential the Ghanaian midfielder possessed.

Early years in La Liga

In the beginning, Partey was often overlooked for his lack of size compared to his peers, with some doubting his ability to cope with the physicality of European football. Yet, with sheer dedication to his fitness and skill development, he transformed his body and game. His once slender physique evolved into that of a well-conditioned powerhouse capable of dominating the midfield.

As the Black Stars midfielder's strength grew, so did his confidence. He began to gain the attention of not only Atlético’s coaching staff but also football scouts and fans around the world. The shift in his appearance, from a skinny, overlooked player to an imposing figure on the pitch, mirrored his mental and tactical growth.

See the viral Thomas Partey picture below.

Thomas Partey's humble beginnings in the Greater Accra region of Ghana before he came into prominence in European football. Image credit: Salis (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Global recognition in the EPL at Arsenal

Thomas Partey’s transfer to Arsenal in 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million was a statement of his rise to stardom. No longer the skinny young man dreaming of footballing glory, Partey was now one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football.

His move to the Premier League marked a new chapter in his career, but it also brought with it a new set of challenges. Adapting to the intensity of the English game under Mikel Arteta and meeting the high expectations placed upon him was never going to be easy.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United FC at Emirates Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. Image credit: by David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

The viral image of a young and unpolished Thomas Partey is a snapshot of a time long past. But it serves as a powerful reminder: every superstar has a humble beginning, and sometimes, it's the ones who are underestimated the most that end up achieving greatness.

Call to honour Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a call by an Arsenal supporter for Thomas Partey's statue to be built at Emirates Stadium in the event the Gunners win the Premier League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh