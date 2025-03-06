Lil Win has collaborated with Kyekyeku, a member of Dr Likee's team, on an upcoming movie project, and it has excited many Ghanaians

Videos of Lil Win and Dr Likee's protégé on set have gone viral on TikTok, with Lil Win hilariously at loggerheads with Kyekyeku in the scenes

Lil Win and Dr Likee's team have not seen eye to eye in recent years, with visible tension brewing between both camps in public, but it seems they have put their differences aside

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has teamed up with Kyekyeku, a key member of Dr Likee’s team, for an upcoming movie.

Their collaboration has sparked excitement among fans, as videos from the set have gone viral on TikTok. The clips showed Lil Win and Kyekyeku in heated and hilarious on-screen confrontations.

This project comes as a surprise, given the tension between Lil Win and Dr Likee’s camp in recent years. The two have not been on good terms, with public disagreements and rivalries shaping their relationship.

Lil Win has often claimed that he played a major role in the rise of many Ghanaian YouTubers, including those associated with Dr Likee.

Lil Win has had conflicts with several actors, including Kwaku Manu in 2021. Their fallout was widely publicized, with Kwaku Manu accusing Lil Win of being ungrateful.

Later, Lil Win had issues with Dr Likee, and more recently, Oboy Siki, another member of Dr Likee's team, accused him of not wanting others to succeed. He recently got Oboy Siki arrested, further escalating the tensions in both camps.

Lil Win and Dr Likee have crossed paths at public events but have mostly kept their distance. At a recent sanitation campaign in Kumasi, they were seen together but barely interacted, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Lil Win and Kyekyeku's collaboration excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LATIF A T M said:

"This is exactly what we want, not a beef."

MANKWA ATIAH INUSAH wrote:

"God bless you for coming together; unity is strength. I was so scared."

okese755 commented:

"Kyekyeku and lil Win on set will be nice paa, cause kyekyeku can face lil Win."

General reacted:

"This is indeed creative, parable act only for de wise."

Ike Nana Amponsah commented:

"Aka prove to those who are saying there's no love between you and wezzy. Prove them wrong Bra."

Agakpo said:

"Lil Win is and his people and the Kumawood stars are coming back. We love you, Lil Win. more blessings and more money 💴 to help for more movies."

boatengokyere107 commented:

"This is what I expected big up to you Kwadwo Nkansah.❤️"

Lil Win gets his hair braided by wife

Lil Win was in the news again recently after a video of him getting his hair shaved by his beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, surfaced.

YEN.com.gh reported that the beautiful wife of the actor held a clipper in her hand and took off Lil Win's hair entirely, giving him a bald look.

Many people who watched the video found it adorable and shared it all over social media.

