Former Real Madrid and Liverpool player Steve McManaman has extolled the qualities of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

McManaman has been left impressed with the improvement in his game play following his performance against Newcastle United.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman heaps praise on Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo. Photo: Visionhaus/ Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo has been scored and assisted in AFC Bournemouth's last three matches in the FA Cup and the English Premier League.

The Ghana international has emerged as a transfer target for league leaders and McManaman's former club Liverpool.

However, the Reds will have to prepare around 50 million pounds to sign the ex-Bristol City player.

"Semenyo is an excellent player. He scores goals, creates chances and also assists as well," the Real Madrid legend said on Premier League Production, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"He has developed and become a very good player for Bournemouth," he added.

His future at Vitality Park remains uncertain with top clubs including Newcastle United all interested in his services.

This season, Semenyo has scored six Premier League goals and delivered three assists in 21 matches, per Transfermarkt.

The 25-year-old was Bournemouth's Player of the Month for August and September following a blistering start to the campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh