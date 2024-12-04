Sam Johnson, a former Ghana international, has urged Baba Rahman to rescind a possible return to the Black Stars

The former Chelsea defender has rejected reports that he has quit the Black Stars after refusing recent invites

Rahman has represented Ghana at different international competitions including AFCON and the FIFA World Cup

Sam Johnson has advised Greece-based defender Baba Abdul Rahman to retire from the Black Stars.

The POAK left-back has declined recent invites to the national team as part of efforts to fully recover physically and mentally.

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has advised Baba Rahman to end his Black Stars career.

Source: Getty Images

However, in a recent interview with the BBC, Rahman disclosed that he will make a return to the national team following requests from fans.

"Fans are asking me all the time to come back to play for Ghana but I think I need to take care of my health before everything right now," Rahman said.

However, Johnson, a former Black Stars player, believes it will be a bad move for him to return to the national team.

"If I were him [Baba Rahman], I wouldn’t come because he has suffered a lot from Ghanaians, including some of us. It’s not going well for him when he comes, and we don’t see the Baba Rahman we used to know," he told Pan African Football.

"He has received a lot of criticism from Ghanaians. If I were in his position, I wouldn’t care if I played like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo—I wouldn’t come. I’d be done with the national team."

Rahman wins league with POAK

Following his temporary retirement from the national team, the former Chelsea has seen a significant improvement in his club career, starring for POAK in their title triumph last season.

Rahman was one of the highest scoring defenders in Europe last season as POAK also reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

This season, Rahman has netted six times in 21 matches for POAK, per Transfermarkt.

Rahman struggles against Diallo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Baba Rahman had a nightmarish return to England after Manchester United's Amad Diallo frustrated him in the Europa League clash.

The Ivorian winger forced Rahman into making errors, with one resulting in a goal in the 2-0 victory for Manchester United.

Diallo netted twice for the English giants in the Europa League game.

