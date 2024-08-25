Carlo Ancelotti has made a bold claim about Kylian Mbappe ahead of the latter's home debut at Santiago Bernabeu

Mbappe will be making his first bow at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon when Madrid take on Valladolid

After delivering a sub-par performance against Mallorca, the Frenchman will hope to delight the Los Blancos faithful

Kylian Mbappe has earned a significant vote of confidence from Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, as he prepares for his home debut in La Liga.

The French forward, who secured a much-anticipated transfer to the Spanish capital this summer, is set to play his first match at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 24.

Mbappe made his debut for Los Blancos in their opening match, which ended in a frustrating draw against Real Mallorca.

However, with a game against Valladolid on the horizon, Super Sport reports that expectations are high that he will be in the starting lineup.

Ancelotti makes bold Mbappe prediction

Ancelotti, known for his ability to nurture and maximise the potential of world-class talent, has expressed strong confidence in his latest 'Galactico'.

The seasoned manager believes that Mbappe is poised to dazzle the Bernabeu faithful with a standout performance.

"This Sunday is going to be a very special day for Mbappe," Ancelotti remarked, as quoted by MadridXtra.

"He's going to play a great game, and the fans are going to really enjoy it."

As Real Madrid looks to regain momentum in their title defence, Ancelotti will be hoping that his formidable attacking trio of Vinicius Junior, Mbappe, and Rodrygo can find their rhythm and deliver a commanding display.

The combination of Mbappe's blistering pace, Vinicius' flair, and Rodrygo's creativity offer a tantalising prospect for Madridistas as they aim to secure their first win of the season at home.

