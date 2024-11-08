Former Chelsea defender Baba Rahman's return to England ended in a nightmare against Amad Diallo

The PAOK Thessaloniki defender faced a herculean task as he defended against Ivorian winger Amad Diallo

Manchester United secured their first win in Europe with a 2-0 victory over the Greek champions on Thursday

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman endured a difficult game at Old Trafford during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki.

The former Chelsea defender struggled to defend against Ivorian winger Amad Diallo as the Red Devils defeated PAOK 2-0 to win their first game in Europe this season.

Diallo netted a brace to inspire the English giants to an important win under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Amad Diallo outplays Baba Rahman to score a brace as Manchester United beat PAOK. Photo: Oli Scarff/ Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Diallo, who was terrific on the flanks, twice beat Rahman to score two fantastic goals for Manchester United.

It was a horrible day at the office for the Ghanaian whose return to England left him disappointed despite playing the full throttle.

Fans took to social media to react

@iammsyre_ posted:

Dunked on Baba Rahman twice btw

@Richie_Chaplin7 wrote:

Anytime a Manchester United player scores a HEADER, there is a GHANAIAN player beneath to watch. Cristiano Ronaldo v Michael Essien. Amad Diallo v Baba Rahman. UCL || Europa League. It's funny.

@Markpoundz1 tweeted:

Baba Rahman couldn’t stop Amad Dialo

@ElmParksRoyals added:

Baba Rahman switching off and letting the smallest player on the pitch score with a header….Watching that has given me PTSD

@ellyzus posted:

Amad Diallo dumped Baba Rahman in a bayou there

@MUFCGrid tweeted:

Amad Diallo has been a nightmare for former Chelsea player Baba Rahman all night.

@KwadwoBonnah1 wrote:

In the Theatre of Dreams, Amad turned Baba Rahman’s evening into a recurring nightmare. Twice the Ivorian wizard weaved his spell, twice the Ghanaian succumbed. Old Trafford applauded the virtuoso, and Ghana mourned the moment.

Rahman scores late equaliser for POAK

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman scored a dramatic late goal to earn Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki a draw in their Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen.

Rahman replaced Joan Sastre in the 66th minute as PAOK trailed by two goals following an explosive first half by the visitors.

The introduction of the Ghanaian changed the game as late goals from himself, and fellow second-half substitute Tarik Tissoudali completed the comeback.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh