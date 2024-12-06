A video of Pep Guardiola angrily reacting to a man who taunted him following a Manchester City defeat went viral on social media on Friday afternoon.

The 24-second clip shows Guardiola walking through Manchester city centre, dressed in a dark grey suit and black tie, accompanied by his son Marius and another man.

As he passed by the camera, a man with a Scouse accent, who was filming the City manager, mocked him, saying:

“Nah, mate, just because you lost.”

In response, Guardiola turned to confront the man and attempted to approach him but was restrained by his son and the other man.

As he was being led away from the altercation, Guardiola turned back and said:

‘Do you know what is lost? Do you know what is lost? You want me to sign you?’

A third man who was holding a pen and a book said:

‘Pep, please, I didn’t say that.’

The man filming who initially goaded Guardiola then said:

‘No, it’s fine.’

The clip, shared on Friday afternoon, initially led many to believe that the confrontation occurred after Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.

However, it has since been clarified that the footage was originally recorded following City’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final in May.

Guardiola’s suit and tie in the video match the outfit he wore at Wembley during the final against United on May 25 earlier this year.

