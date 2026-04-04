Antoine Semenyo marked his return to club football in style, registering a goal and an assist in Manchester City’s FA Cup clash against Liverpool

The Ghanaian forward has now racked up four goal contributions in four FA Cup appearances since joining the Sky Blues in January

City will now await the remaining semi-finalists as they keep their hopes of a cup double alive

A Ghanaian journalist expressed strong confidence that Semenyo will continue to develop rapidly in an interview with YEN.com.gh

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Antoine Semenyo bounced back in style with a goal and an assist as Manchester City swept aside Liverpool to reach the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, April 4.

After a difficult international break with Ghana, the forward delivered when it mattered, playing a key role in a dominant display that underlined his growing influence at club level.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring against Liverpool in the FA Cup on April 4, 2026. Photo by Darren Staples.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo shines as Man City overpower Liverpool

Fresh from Ghana’s struggles against Austria and Germany, Semenyo returned to club duty with purpose. He was handed a starting role, with Pep Guardiola watching from the stands while serving a suspension, per Sporting News.

It was not a perfect start. The Ghanaian found it tough early on against Liverpool’s left back Milos Kerkez. But as the game settled, so did his rhythm.

City took control just before the break when Erling Haaland converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Virgil van Dijk brought down Nico O'Reilly in the box.

Moments later, Semenyo made his mark. His well-placed cross picked out Haaland, who finished clinically to double the lead before halftime.

After the break, Semenyo turned scorer. He latched onto a clever pass from Rayan Cherki and calmly lifted the ball over Giorgi Mamardashvili to cap a fine individual display.

Watch Semenyo's goal vs Liverpool on X:

The goal took Semenyo’s tally to eight goals and three assists since his January move, per Transfermarkt, a return that reflects his growing confidence in City colours.

Haaland added his third of the afternoon from a pass by Nico O'Reilly to complete a convincing win, sealing City’s place in the last four of the FA Cup.

Semenyo backed to excel

The forward’s recent performances highlight a player growing in confidence, maturity, and overall influence at the highest level.

With consistent game time and the right tactical setup, Stephen Zando of Luv FM believes Semenyo is on course to reach even greater heights in the coming seasons, as he told YEN.com.gh in an interview:

“In my view, [Antoine] Semenyo is a player who will continue to develop rapidly over the next few seasons. What stands out is his willingness to learn and adapt his game. You can already see clear improvements in his decision-making, movement, and composure in the final third.

“He is beginning to understand when to take on defenders and when to release the ball, as seen in his assist to Erling Haaland and that balance is vital for a forward.

"Physically, he already has the tools – pace, strength, and work rate – but now he is adding tactical intelligence to his game under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

“If he continues on this path, he will become a key figure for both club and country. For me, it’s only a matter of time before he reaches an elite level if he maintains this trajectory.”

What's next for Semenyo after Liverpool heroics

Semenyo’s performance stood in sharp contrast to his recent outings with the Black Stars, where results fell short despite expectations. This time, he looked sharp, decisive, and composed in the final third.

He lasted 71 minutes before making way for England international Phil Foden, having done more than enough to influence the outcome.

Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland will be key in Manchester City's quest to add the FA Cup to their Carabao Cup success.Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

With the Carabao Cup already secured, City remain on course for another piece of silverware.

Attention now shifts back to the Premier League, where City face a trip to West London to take on Chelsea on April 12.

A bigger test awaits days later against Arsenal in what could prove decisive in the title race.

Semenyo ranked most in-form EPL forward

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has been ranked as the Premier League’s most in-form forward after a series of standout performances.

He was placed ahead of Erling Haaland, Benjamin Sesko, and Hugo Ekitike.

Source: YEN.com.gh