President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned an ICT and Artificial intelligence Training Centre in honour of the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of the late minister’s mother, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Awatey

Dr Omane Boamah died alongside seven others in a tragic military helicopter crash in August 2025, cutting short the life of a key NDC strategist

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President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned an ICT and Artificial Intelligence Training Centre in honour of the legacy of Ghana's late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

The facility, which was opened on Saturday, 4 April 2026, is situated at Kwahu Obomeng, the hometown of the late minister, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

President John Mahama honours the legacy of Dr Edward Omane Boamah with an ICT/AI Training Centre commissioning at Kwahu Obomeng. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

President Mahama was accompanied by the mother of the late Dr Omane Boamah, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey, at the commissioning ceremony.

Omane Boamah dies in military helicopter crash

On Wednesday, 6 August 2025, a GAF Z-9 helicopter carrying eight prominent Ghanaians crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region while on official duty.

All eight people on board, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, died in the crash.

The full list of victims of the helicopter crash is as follows:

Dr Edward Omane Boamah - Defence Minister

Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed - Minister of Environment, Science and Technology

Limuna Muniru - Deputy National Security Coordinator

Samuel Aboagye - Deputy NADMO Director

Dr Samuel Sarpong - NDC Vice Chairman and former Ashanti Regional Minister

Peter Bafemi Anala - Squadron Leader

Manin Twum-Ampadu - Flying Officer

Ernest Addo Mensah - Sergeant

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Who is Dr Omane Boamah?

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah was a prominent Ghanaian politician, medical doctor and health policy analyst.

He was a leading figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and served in several high-ranking government positions.

Dr Omane Boamah was the Director of Elections and IT for the NDC during the 2024 general elections and was subsequently appointed Minister for Defence by President Mahama in January 2025, following the party's electoral victory.

Between 2013 and 2017, he served as Minister for Communications and Presidential Spokesperson during President Mahama’s first stint in office.

Prior to that, he served as Deputy Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, as well as Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports under the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Until his untimely demise in 2025, Dr Omane Boamah was known as a close strategist to President John Dramani Mahama and was widely tipped to succeed him as the NDC flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says eight out of the 13 people who helped recover bodies after the Obuasi helicopter crash have been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces. Credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Rescuers of helicopter crash victims honoured

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that eight of the 13 civilians who helped recover the bodies of victims from the tragic August 6, 2025, helicopter crash had been recruited into Ghana Armed Forces.

The group was recognised for their bravery amid the national tragedy with a GH¢100,000 reward and promises of employment.

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah confirmed that eight of the 13 community heroes were now undergoing their military training.

Source: YEN.com.gh