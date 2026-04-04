Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, shared the lessons she learnt from her jail term at the Nsawam Prison

Nana Agradaa said God used her sleeping place during the time she served as a prisoner to teach her about death and the afterlife

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Nana Agradaa's prison experience

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Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, shared some of her experiences and the lessons she learnt while serving a jail term at the Nsawam Prison.

Agradaa indicated that God used her condition in prison to teach her about death and the afterlife.

Patricia Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, shares the lessons her prison experience taught her. Photo credit: Atinka TV, Ghana Prisons Service

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Agradaa said her sleeping place was very bad, considering that she left her wealth behind to serve her sentence.

"I was sleeping on a student mattress when I was imprisoned. I put my mattress on the floor and sleep on it. Imagine a wealthy person like me who has built mansions sleeping in such a place."

Nana Agradaa explained that God used that period to teach her lessons she would never forget.

"God used that period to teach me about death. God taught me that this is how I will be buried when I die. Nobody will follow me. Not my child, husband, mother or any other relation."

"You will stand before your God alone and give an account of your life on earth. So if God has given you another day, it is a chance for you to repent and live a better life," she added.

Agradaa released from prison

On July 3, 2025, Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisements.

The prosecution stemmed from a 2022 church service during which she allegedly advertised her money-doubling activities, convincing many Ghanaians to bring her varying sums to be doubled. She allegedly took the money and neither doubled nor returned the capital.

After serving six months at the Nsawam Female Prison, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was cut from 15 years to one year by the Amasaman High Court on appeal. This new ruling got her out of prison on March 3, 2026.

Since Agradaa was released, she has not spoken publicly, even though she shares scripture and videos on social media. Even during her thanksgiving service, Agradaa did not say anything.

It was her husband, Asiamah and her mother who expressed their gratitude to God on her behalf.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's prison experience

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Maaj_esty said:

"I hope and pray she continues like this."

@SnakeBoy35 wrote:"Do y’all agree with me that Agradaa has truly repented 🔥🔥🙏?"

@JusticeEarns said:

"Nana Agradaa's story just reminds everybody say comfort no be permanent guarantee. From luxury to floor overnight… that contrast loud pass sermon sef."

@Ayam_Bornbless1 wrote:

"When she was sentenced, I was one of the people who felt it was too harsh. But after she came back, I feel like they should send her back again—the talking and the settings are just too much."

@GhStiffler said:

"She should gerrout! She should never bring God into this. God didn’t send her to defraud people out of their finances. Her punishment was light and biased! She should shut up and thank God for being in a corrupt judicial system that favoured her."

@oliver_adusei wrote:

"She should still be serving her sentence. People have done less than what she did and served for more years, but here we are with our judicial system that favours the rich."

@KSnetne said:

"Life has a way of humbling everyone, regardless of status. From luxury to a prison mattress, that’s a sharp reminder that actions have consequences, and no one is above reality. Sometimes, the lesson hits hardest when comfort is stripped away."

Nana Agradaa takes her husband, Angel Asiamah, and her daughter, Rihanna, on an outing weeks after her release from Nsawam Prison. Photo credit: @originalagradaa, @dailyviewgh

Source: TikTok

Agradaa steps out with Rihanna and Asiamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, her husband Angel Asiamah, and daughter Rihanna enjoyed a family outing together in a video that was shared online.

The trio appeared happy and reunited at a mall in Accra, with Rihanna visibly excited to be with her mother again.

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, praising the family bond and celebrating Agradaa’s return to normal life.

Source: YEN.com.gh