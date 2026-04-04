A Ghanaian mother in Juaboso District was arrested for allegedly severing her daughter's toe as punishment

Vivian Anto punished her daughter, 9-year-old Diana Boakye, for returning home late, which led to severe injury to her right foot

Ghanaians on social media shared their thoughts on the incident, with many condemning her and calling for the law to work

The Police in the Juaboso District of the Western Region have apprehended a 31-year-old woman for allegedly severing the toe of her daughter as a form of punishment.

Vivian Anto cut her 9-year-old daughter's right index toe with a pair of scissors for returning home late.

Police arrest a mother for reportedly severing her daughter's toe. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The police situation report indicated that the incident occurred on Friday, April 3, 2026, at about 9:30 am at Sefwi-Proso.

9-year-old Diana Boakye was rushed to the Kofikrom SDA Hospital so she could receive medical attention. Medical personnel confirmed that the child sustained a severe injury to her right foot and is responding to treatment.

The complaint, Stephen Anto, subsequently found the severed toe and gave it to the police. According to the police, they received the severed toe, photographed and preserved it as evidence.

According to Citinewsroom.com, the Police, led by Detective Inspector Mathias Balondon, visited the hospital to ascertain the victim's condition.

Diana Boakye told the police that it was her mother who severed her toe.

Authorities also issued a medical report form to support ongoing investigations, while photographs of the victim’s injuries were taken for evidential purposes.

Vivian Anto is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. The Police said the suspect will be arraigned after the Easter break.

Police said they would provide further updates as investigations continue.

Netizens condemn mum's attack on child

YEN.com.gh collated some social media reactions to the mother's act against her daughter. Read them below:

Emefa Serwah Azure Aboagye said:

"She will bring the Bible out and justify it with “that” passage, wicked soul. I really pity kids in this part of the world. Many are going through a lot, and it’s been normalised. Many of these parents give birth without planning and in deep poverty and resent the kids."

Danny Oo wrote:

"Parenting and emotions, hmm, sometimes you just have to delay the punishment a day or two, otherwise your emotions can drive you to do something you will regret immediately after."

Rena Ullo said:

"Outcome of anger and reactions."

Fidelis A Da-uri wrote:

"Anger in childcare is not good."

Ahmed Mahmud said:

"Wickedness let the law work on her."

Source: YEN.com.gh