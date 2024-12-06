Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo channelled his inner Booker T during an interview on Bournemouth TV

The 24-year-old shared that Booker T is his favourite wrestler and mimicked his signature 'Spinaroonie' move

Meanwhile, Semenyo's form this season has made him a transfer target for some of the top clubs in England

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has shown his love for WWE by flawlessly pulling off Booker T’s iconic ‘Spinaroonie’ move during a feature with Bournemouth TV.

The Ghanaian international, who has been in stellar form for the Cherries this season with four goals and one assist in 13 appearances, has become a key player under Andoni Iraola.

Antoine Semenyo shared that Booker T is his favourite wrestler and mimicked his signature 'Spinaroonie' move

Source: Twitter

Despite his near-ever-present role in the starting XI, Semenyo missed last weekend's clash against Wolves due to suspension after accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Returning to action on Thursday, December 5, the bulky forward played a crucial role in Bournemouth’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League, completing 85 minutes before being substituted by David Brooks.

Semenyo pulls off Booker T's ‘Spinaroonie’ move

With the Cherries preparing for their next league game against West Ham on Monday, Semenyo took time to discuss his passion for other sports during an interview with Bournemouth TV.

In a video shared on social media, the striker disclosed his admiration for WWE and former wrestling legend Booker T, even demonstrating the legendary wrestler’s signature spinaroonie move.

Encouraged by the host, Semenyo performed the move with precision, spinning and rolling on the floor to the delight of viewers.

What is ‘Spinaroonie’?

The former World Heavyweight Champion introduced the breakdance-like spinaroonie during his early wrestling career in the 1990s.

The move quickly became synonymous with his success in WCW and WWE, much like his iconic catchphrase, "Can you dig it, sucka?"

A two-time Hall of Famer, Booker T often performed the spinaroonie during matches to energize the crowd or after a victory to celebrate in style.

While Booker T has yet to respond to Antoine Semenyo’s tribute, this isn’t the first time someone has imitated the move.

Wrestling legends such as Kane, Triple H, and The Rock have also attempted the spinaroonie, making it one of the most beloved and imitated gestures in wrestling history.

Semenyo opens up on how he spent time in Iberia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Semenyo has spoken out after withdrawing from the Black Stars squad for the November Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Semenyo was among eight players who initially pulled out of the 25-man squad selected by coach Otto Addo for the matches against Angola and Niger.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh