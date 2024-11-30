Spanish giants Real Madrid were made aware of the issue surrounding Kylian Mbappe but decided to sign him anyway

The French superstar failed to make an impact from his favoured left-wing position and missed a critical penalty in Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield

Four months into the 2024/25 season, the World Cup winner has yet to reach his peak form for Los Blancos

Real Madrid’s signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer this summer was hailed as a major triumph.

However, reports indicate the club overlooked critical concerns about the French star’s declining physical output before finalising the deal.

After years of speculation, Mbappé joined Los Blancos following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

Despite taking a substantial pay cut, he remains Real’s highest earner and received a staggering £128 million signing bonus.

However, his start in Madrid has fallen short of expectations. Wearing the iconic No. 9 shirt, Mbappé has scored nine goals in 18 games but has struggled to find his rhythm.

His presence seems to have disrupted the team’s balance, with Real trailing Barcelona in La Liga and languishing in 24th place in the Champions League table.

Mbappé’s form has been inconsistent, highlighted by his penalty miss against Liverpool, where he was neutralized by right-back Conor Bradley.

A recent report offers insight into his struggles. According to The Daily Mail, Mbappé has covered just 39 kilometres across five Champions League matches, significantly less than his teammates.

Why Real Madrid gambled on Mbappé

Further analysis by Relevo revealed that Real Madrid were aware of a gradual decline in Mbappé’s physical output, including reduced high-intensity efforts and sprint speed, dating back to his 2018 World Cup triumph.

Despite these concerns, the 15-time European champions felt compelled to sign the former Monaco star, viewing him as an opportunity they couldn’t afford to miss.

Now, questions loom over whether they underestimated the impact of these warning signs on his performance.

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

