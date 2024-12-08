The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Pampram Sam George has assured Ghanaians that most levies will be scrapped

The MP retained his seat during the December 7 election on the ticket of the incoming government of NDC

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has conceded defeat to former president John Dramani Mahama

Sam George has disclosed that the next parliament will scrap the tax on sports betting.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, who retained his seat during the December 7 election, insists the incoming government will make sure several levies imposed on Ghanaians are removed.

John Dramani Mahama is set to be declared the winner of the 2024 election after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat.

The National Democratic Congress are also set to claim the majority in Parliament after winning most of the seats from provisional results.

During his victory speech on social media, Honourable George disclosed the incoming government's intentions to scrap the betting levy.

"What I can assure you we will do with our super-majority is that within the first 120 days of the ninth Parliament of Ghana is that, and mark my words, we will scrap the E-levy, we will scrap the betting tax, we will scrap the Covid-levy, we will scrap the emission tax and we will make sure that the people of Ghana have a good use of their taxes," he said.

Bawumia concedes defeat to Mahama

Before the electoral commission announced the final result, the Vice President and the ruling party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat to John Mahama, as reported by the Africa Report.

The former president was re-elected by the people of Ghana after securing the majority of votes in the December 7 election.

Mahama was Ghana's president from 2012 to 2016.

Nii Lante lauds Mahama's appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the outgoing Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has backed John Dramani Mahama to appoint the right person as Sports Minister.

Honourable Vanderpuye was the last Sports Minister in Mahama's first term before the NDC left office in 2012.

He has been tipped to be re-appointed as the next sports minister of Ghana.

