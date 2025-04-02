Evelyn Adobea Addo took to her Instagram stories to share a photo collage of her recent moments during her stay abroad

The Home Sweet Home TV series star looked beautiful as she flaunted her face with and without makeup

Evelyn Addo has featured in Revele Films' Ahenfie TV series, which has been regularly shown on Akwaaba Magic since 2024

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian actress, Evelyn Adobea Addo, popularly known as Nina from the Home Sweet Home series, has courted attention after new photos of her surfaced on social media.

Evelyn Addo of Home Sweet Home TV series fame chills abroad as she resurfaces. Photo source: @evelynaddogh

Source: Instagram

The former child actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share a photo collage of her recent moments during her stay abroad.

In the photo, Evelyn Addo looked beautiful as she flaunted her face with and without makeup. The actress beamed with excitement as she hung out with some unidentified individuals on the street abroad.

From the photo, it appeared that the Home Sweet Home TV series star was enjoying her stay abroad.

Evelyn Addo's rise to fame in Ghana

Evelyn Addo became a prominent actress in the Ghanaian movie industry in the mid-2000s after featuring in one of the longest-running weekly episodic TV series, Home Sweet Home, produced by Revele Films.

The former child actress starred in the TV series alongside notable actors like John Apea, Rama Brew, the late Emmanuel Kojo Dadson, Fred Johnson and many others.

In the famous series, the actress played the role of Nina, the youngest child of the Sarpong family, known for being adorable and sometimes mischievous. Her innocence, curiosity, and occasional comic remarks made her one of the popular characters in the show among Ghanaian kids and a big fan-favourite.

Evelyn Adobea Addo also starred in the 2006 Emmanuel Apea-directed movie, Run Baby Run, with some castmates from the Home Sweet Home series.

The film earned eight nominations and won four awards at the 2008 Africa Movie Academy Awards, including the awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The actress also featured in other prominent movies before going on a hiatus to further her education. She graduated from the University of Professional Studies in Accra where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Marketing.

The actress made her comeback in 2016, featuring in famous Ghana-based Nigerian film director Pascal Amanfo's If God Be for Us movie alongside John Dumelo, Kalsoume Sinare, Eddie Watson, Michelle McKinney Hammond and others.

Evelyn Addo married her longtime sweetheart on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in a beautiful private traditional marriage ceremony.

In 2023, the Home Sweet Home actress celebrated her son's first anniversary after her birth. She had previously kept her pregnancy and the birth of her son from the limelight.

Since 2024, Evelyn Addo has featured in Revele Films' Ahenfie TV series, which is regularly shown on Akwaaba Magic.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addo of the Home Sweet Home TV series fame spends time with her folks abroad. Photo source: @evelynaddogh

Source: Instagram

John Apea resurfaces, laments about movie industry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Apea resurfaced and lamented about the Ghanaian movie industry and its struggles.

The former actor turned Ghana Head of Mission for the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) complained about the lack of structures in the industry and its negative impact.

John Apea also made comparisons between the Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries and noted how the former transformed to become one of the biggest in Africa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh