The Ghana Football Association member has reacted to John Dramani Mahama's comment on GFA's 2026 WCQ budget

The GFA executive council member claims President Mahama was misinformed about how things work

Ghana take on Chad and Madagascar in their next World Cup qualification games in March 2025

A member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has responded to recent statements made by former President John Dramani Mahama, who claimed that the Ministry of Sports and his office should hold the GFA accountable for the budget submitted for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification games.

According to the GFA member, the President’s comments are based on a misunderstanding, as the GFA does not directly receive the funding for its operations related to the World Cup qualifiers and all Black Stars matches. Rather, the Ministry of Sports is the official holder of the funds, which has sparked the need for further clarification on the matter.

John Dramani Mahama claps during the official presentation of Jane Naana-Agyemang as his running mate on April 24, 2024 in Accra, Ghana. Image credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

GFA 2026 WC Qualifiers budget

This issue has become a subject of debate in the media, with political and sports figures weighing in on the proper allocation and oversight of the finances involved in preparing for international competitions.

During his comments during his State of the Nations Address on Thursday, President Mahama suggested that the Ghana FA should be held responsible for the budget it submitted for the World Cup qualifiers. He indicated that the Ministry of Sports, under whose jurisdiction the funding falls, should ensure that the GFA is held accountable for how the budget is utilized.

The President of the land also said all budgets submitted and granted in relation to the national football teams will be made public.

However, GFA executive member Oduro Sarfo as quoted by 3news.com, firmly disagreed with this stance, stating that the former president's assertion was based on incomplete information. The GFA official explained that the Ministry of Sports is the sole holder of the purse when it comes to financing the national football team’s activities, including World Cup qualification campaigns.

''The President has been misled in making that statement. The GFA does not spend on the Black Stars. The FA submits the budget for approval, and once approved, the Ministry handles all financial matters. If Ghanaians seek accountability, they should direct their concerns to the Ministry,” Oduro Sarfo said.

Role of Ministry of Sports and recreation

The Ghana Football Association's member pointed out that the Ministry of Sports is responsible for approving and overseeing the financial aspects of national teams, including those related to World Cup qualifiers, with Andre Ayew set to return to Otto Addo's selection. The GFA’s role is to manage the footballing operations, including player selection, coaching, and logistics, while the Ministry manages the financial resources necessary to carry out these operations.

GFA executive council member Oduro Sarfo responds to John Dramani Mahama's Black Stars budget comment. Image credit: @Ghanasoccernet(X)

Source: Twitter

The clarification also stressed that the GFA is a professional body that adheres to standard governance and fiscal accountability principles, but the real authority lies with the Ministry of Sports when it comes to the disbursement and tracking of funds.

The recent back-and-forth highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together to avoid miscommunications and ensure the best possible outcomes for the national team. With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, the focus must shift from budgetary concerns to the practical work of preparing the Black Stars for success on the international stage.

Mohammed Kudus and Ghana captaincy issues

Source: YEN.com.gh