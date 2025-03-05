Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has issued a subtle warning to Real Madrid following their 2-1 first-leg loss in their UCL knockout tie

Simeone strongly believes that the tie is 'alive' ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster affair in the reverse fixture slated for March 12

While history favours Real Madrid, the 54-year-old trainer is credited for ending Los Blancos' dominance in the derby back in 2013

Diego Simeone has sent a measured warning to Real Madrid despite Atlético Madrid falling short in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash.

A blistering start saw Rodrygo de Goes hand Los Blancos an early advantage, only for Julián Álvarez—continuing his red-hot form—to restore parity with a stunning strike.

However, Brahim Díaz, who was expected to start on the bench, according to Simeone’s pre-match comments, produced a moment of brilliance ten minutes into the second half to secure a 2-1 victory for Madrid.

Simeone sends subtle warning to Atletico

Despite the narrow defeat, the Atlético boss remains optimistic about his side’s chances of turning the tie around when the teams meet again at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 12.

“We are alive, and it may be that on Wednesday we will have a good night,” Simeone stated, per Marca, as quoted by Football Espana.

“I understand that we have our heads set first on Getafe. From Sunday night, we will start thinking about the second leg.”

His immediate focus on domestic affairs reflects a pragmatic approach, but there's little doubt that the Argentine tactician will already be plotting Madrid’s downfall in the return fixture.

UCL history favours Madrid, but Simeone has defied odds before

While Atlético still has every chance of progressing, Simeone knows the weight of history leans in favour of their city rivals.

According to UEFA, Madrid has repeatedly crushed Atlético’s European dreams, winning the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals at their expense and eliminating them in the 2015 quarter-finals and 2017 semi-finals.

However, if there’s one man who knows how to break Madrid’s dominance in derby clashes, it’s Simeone.

He masterminded Atlético’s Copa del Rey triumph in 2013, ending a 26-game winless streak against Los Blancos in dramatic fashion at the Santiago Bernabéu, as noted by The Guardian.

With that in mind, the fiery tactician will relish the chance to script another memorable chapter by leading his side to an unforgettable comeback under the lights at the Metropolitano.

Ancelotti defends Vinicius, Mbappe

On the opposite end, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti defended Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe following their performance against Atletico Madrid, YEN.com.gh reported.

Despite struggling to make an impact, the duo received backing from Ancelotti, even as Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz stepped up to rescue Los Blancos.

While Vinicius and Mbappe faced criticism for their subdued display, the Italian manager highlighted a key reason why they still deserved praise.

