Accra Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has reacted to the performance of his team against Asante Kotoko

The Accra-based giants suffered a 1-0 defeat in Kumasi after conceding late in injury time following a mistake in defence

Albert Amoah netted the winner in the 95th minute as Asante Kotoko extended their winning run over Hearts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Aboubakar Ouattara was left frustrated after Hearts of Oak suffered defeat to rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Albert Amoah scored with the last kick of the game as the Porcupine Warriors secured a deserved victory in the first Super Clash of the season.

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara disappointed after defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Photo: Twitter/ @WadudJournalist.

Source: Twitter

Hearts looked to be returning to Accra with a point when a miscommunication between defender Kelvin Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare left Amoah with a gaping post to roll the ball into the net.

During the post-match presser, the Ivorian gaffer was asked if the Phobians gifted their rivals the win, a disappointed Ouattara responded with a stern face, claiming he is not a father Christmas.

"First of all, when you look at my face, do I look like someone who will gift something to someone," he said.

"You asked me if I give the gift to Kotoko; I said no; they deserved to win this match. Let us be serious. Don’t take the question from lotto ground in Kejetia and bring it here, please," he added.

Kotoko continues to dominate Hearts

The Porcupine Warriors have had a great run against the Accra-based side, beating them in their last three meetings.

The victory will serve as a morale-booster for the Reds, who before the win against Hearts, had only secured a victory in their last five games.

Asante Kotoko has now leapfrogged their rivals on the table as they continue their pursuit of the title.

Kotoko beat Hearts in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko secured the bragging rights over Hearts of Oak after beating their arch-rivals on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Striker Albert Adomah netted late in the game to collect all three points for the Reds in Kumasi.

The Reds also unveiled striker Kwame Opoku before the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh