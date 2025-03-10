10 Most Talented Ghanaian Players Who Should Have Been Very Successful Abroad

Despite their immense talent, these Ghanaian players struggled to make a significant impact in foreign leagues

Ghana has produced a plethora of footballing talents, many of whom have left a lasting legacy in domestic football. However, not all of them managed to replicate their domestic dominance on the international stage.

While the likes of Abedi Ayew, Michael Essien, Tony Yeboah, Sulley Ali Muntari, Sammy Kuffour, and many others had respectable careers in European football, there were some remarkable Ghana football talents who never really glittered outside the shores of the country.

Here are ten exceptionally talented Ghanaian players who should have achieved greater success in Europe and abroad than they did.

1. Opoku Afriyie

A prolific striker for both Asante Kotoko and the Black Stars, Opoku Afriyie was instrumental in Ghana's 1978 AFCON triumph, scoring two goals in the final against Uganda. Despite his immense talent and goal-scoring prowess, his career remained largely confined to Ghana, missing out on the opportunity to make a name for himself in Europe. It is regrettable to note the goal machine, Golden Boot winner of the 1981 Ghana Premier League with 21 strikes, failed to earn a move to the biggest football destinations.

2. Dan Owusu

A three-time Ghana Premier League Golden Boot winner with Boafoakwa Tano, Dan Owusu was a lethal goal scorer. His ability to consistently find the back of the net should have earned him a spot in a competitive European league, but he never got the chance to showcase his talent on a grander stage. The iconic Owusu, who recently claimed he scored over 100 undocumented GPL goals, made name as the finest offensive midfielder in the country during his playing days.

3. Ishmael Addo

Ishmael Addo was a phenomenal goal scorer for Hearts of Oak, winning the GPL Golden Boot three times, a joint-record he holds alongside Dan Owusu. His exploits with the Phobians, including their famous CAF Champions League triumph in 2000, made him a highly-rated forward. However, his overseas stints in France and Israel did not live up to expectations, failing to reflect his immense talent.

4. Charles Taylor

A mercurial playmaker known for his dribbling skills and vision, Charles Taylor was a fan favorite at both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko as well as fo the Black Stars of Ghana. He dominated the Ghanaian league but struggled to replicate his form when he moved abroad. Many believe his career could have reached greater heights had he secured a move to a more competitive league at his peak.

5. Bernard Don Bortey

Known for his dead-ball prowess and flair, Bernard Bortey was a key figure in Hearts of Oak’s dominance in the mid 2000s. His ability to produce moments of brilliance made him one of the most exciting players in the league. However, inconsistent opportunities abroad meant he never fulfilled his potential outside Ghana. Bortey was both a clever dribbler and dead ball specialist, able to score incredible goals from long distance.

6. Sammy Adjei

Sammy Adjei was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper at a point and played a crucial role for Hearts of Oak treble-winning season in 2000. He was widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa in his prime. However, his time abroad, particularly, did not live up to expectations, and he returned to Ghana without making a significant impact on the international stage.

7. Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Nicknamed the “General,” Osei Kuffour was a dominant figure in Ghanaian football. His leadership, versatility, and goal-scoring ability made him a key player for clubs like Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Ashantigold. Despite his immense talent, his career abroad was underwhelming, and he never truly got the chance to showcase his abilities at a top club.

8. Eric Bekoe

Eric Bekoe had a sensational 2007/08 season, finishing as the top scorer of the GPL with 17 goals for Asante Kotoko who won the title under Bashiru Hayford. His performances earned him a move to Egypt, where he shone for Petrojet, however, Eric Bekoe's talent deserved a bigger stage, but circumstances prevented him from reaching his full potential.

9. Emmanuel Clottey

Emmanuel Clottey was a standout performer for Berekum Chelsea in the CAF Champions League in 2012, catching the attention of many with his goal-scoring exploits as he won the top goal-scorer award that season with 12 goals. Despite his brief stint in Tunisia with Espérance, his career never reached the heights many had expected, and he failed to cement himself as a force in European football.

10. Shaibu Yakubu

In the early 2000s, Shaibu Yakubu was regarded as one of the most promising strikers in Ghana, with many even claiming he was better than Asamoah Gyan.

A product of Ashantigold, he had the skill and goal-scoring instincts to excel abroad, but he never quite made it to the top level, fading into obscurity too soon after scoring 13 goals to clinch the 2003 Ghana Premier League top goal-scorer prize. Despite playing for modest teams in Turkey and Greece, Yakubu's full potential was never really discovered in mainstream European football.

These players had the talent to become household names in world football but, for various reasons, including lack of opportunities, injuries, or poor career decisions, they failed to reach their full potential on the international stage. Their legacy in Ghanaian football, however, remains intact, and they continue to be revered for their contributions to the game.

