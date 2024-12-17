West Ham superstar Mohammed Kudus has been ranked first in terms of successful take-ons in Europe's top five leagues

According to a football statistics platform, the Ghana international has completed the most dribbles so far this year, more than even Vinicius Junior

Kudus was honoured at the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Awards, earning a spot in the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been crowned the most successful dribbler in Europe’s top five leagues, reaffirming his status as one of football's brightest talents.

Since his 2023 move from Ajax to West Ham United, Kudus has dazzled with his flair and creativity.

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as the most successful dribbler in Europe's top five leagues. Photo by West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old concluded his debut Premier League season with 14 goals and six assists, according to Transfermarkt.

However, under new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Ghana international has faced a challenging start to the current campaign.

In October, the Black Stars playmaker was suspended for violent conduct during West Ham's loss to Tottenham Hotspur, causing him to miss five games.

Mohammed Kudus: Europe's top dribbler

Despite these setbacks, Kudus leads Europe in successful take-ons with 121 dribbles completed so far in 2024, a staggering 25 more than any other player, as reported by Squawka.

He also delivered a match-winning assist against Wolves last week and has already notched two goals this season.

English clubs scramble for Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that the Right to Dream Academy graduate’s exceptional performances have caught the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder has emerged on the radar of three English giants following an outstanding campaign with the London club last season.

English giants Arsenal, Newcastle, and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the Ghanaian star, with his valuation set at £90 million, per Fichajes.

Kudus named in CAF TOTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the CAF Team of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The former Ajax maestro joins African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi in the prestigious lineup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh