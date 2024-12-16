Ghana's Mohammed Kudus was honoured at the 2024 CAF Player of the Year (POTY) Awards in Marrakech, Morocco

The 24-year-old's performance in the year under review earned a spot in Africa's Best XI at the awards night

Kudus will now set his sights on becoming the first Ghanaian to win the CAF POTY prize since Abedi Ayew in the future

Although Mohammed Kudus fell short of clinching the coveted 2024 CAF Player of the Year accolade, his brilliance was acknowledged as he earned a spot in the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI during the awards gala.

Kudus secured this recognition after an exceptional debut season with West Ham United, coupled with flashes of brilliance for the Black Stars at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus was named in CAF's FIFPRO Men's Best XI for the 2024 awards night in Morocco. Photos by @CAF_Online/X and DeFodi Images/Getty.

Stellar campaign for club and country

According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old was directly involved in 24 goals, scoring 18 times and providing six assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers.

While Ghana’s overall performance at the AFCON fell short of expectations, Kudus emerged as the standout figure, scoring twice in two matches before their campaign ended prematurely, per CAFOnline.

Kudus named in star-studded African Best XI

The 2024 African Best XI featured an ensemble of elite players showcasing talent from across the continent.

In goal, Cameroon’s Andre Onana edged out South Africa's Ronwen Williams to take the gloves.

The defence boasted a formidable trio, with Achraf Hakimi commanding the right flank, Kalidou Koulibaly marshalling the backline, and Chancel Mbemba completing the setup.

The midfield, packed with energy and creativity, saw Franck Kessie and Sofyan Amrabat operating as deep-lying anchors.

Kudus, alongside Yves Bissouma, added attacking thrust and flair in the central areas.

The attacking trio was headlined by Ademola Lookman, who claimed the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, positioned on the left wing.

Mohamed Salah, known for his clinical edge, slotted into his preferred role on the right, while Victor Osimhen led the line with his goal-scoring prowess.

A recognition well-deserved

Though the CAF Player of the Year award eluded him, Kudus’ presence in this star-studded XI reinforces his status as one of Africa’s brightest talents.

With his ability to perform consistently for both club and country, the Ghanaian playmaker has undoubtedly set the stage for greater achievements in the coming years.

Arsenal renew interest in Kudus

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Arsenal's renewed interest in Mohammed Kudus ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The London club has been tracking the Ghana international for some time, even before his move to West Ham last season.

