A Manchester United legend wants Sir Alex Ferguson to return to the dugout amid the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future

While the idea floated sounds like a fairytale in nature, it is not impossible that Ferguson would consider coming out of retirement

The iconic Scotsman retired as the Red Devils boss in 2013, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape the club to this day

Could legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson make a sensational return to Manchester United amid increasing pressure on current boss Erik ten Hag?

With the Red Devils enduring a run of five matches without a win in all competitions, speculation has mounted regarding the Dutchman's future at the English club.

Has Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag?

Despite these rumours circulating prior to the international break, ten Hag appears to remain in charge for now.

However, the need for swift improvement is clear if he hopes to keep his position at the Old Trafford side safe.

The BBC reports suggest that United's co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has not given ten Hag any firm assurances about his long-term future despite handing him a contract extension until 2026 over the summer.

United legend backs Sir Alex for return

Former England star Paul Gascoigne, while discussing the managerial situation at Old Trafford with SportsCasting, said he wanted to see Ferguson stepping back into the role, as cited by SportBIBLE:

"Looking at Ten Hag, I feel sorry for him a bit. I would love Alex Ferguson to take over just for one season and just see what he could do with those players."

"It's like me as a player; I knew I was good. And it doesn't matter who I was up against, or replacing, for instance, no problem."

He drew comparisons between ten Hag's struggles and the difficulty of following in Ferguson's footsteps, noting that even elite managers like José Mourinho and David Moyes had short-lived tenures at United.

"You've got to give the man [ten Hag] a bit of respect, and it’s such a massive club, I don't think some of the players realise who they're playing for."

Sir Alex, regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time, left an indelible mark during his 27-year reign at United.

His remarkable achievements include 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, and two Champions League trophies.

United hierarchy discuss Erik ten Hag's future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Man United's hierarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, held a six-hour meeting to discuss the current state of the club.

Erik ten Hag's future as head coach of the English club was reportedly a key topic, with many fans eagerly awaiting news about his future there.

Additionally, the possibility of Thomas Tuchel replacing the former Ajax coach was reportedly part of the discussion during a lengthy discussion.

