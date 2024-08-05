New Real Madrid signing, Endrick Felipe, shocked fans with his somewhat bizarre choice of childhood idol in his latest interview

Having already chosen Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model, the Brazilian updated his list with a 1966 World Cup winner

The 18-year-old most recently played against Barcelona in the 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Barcelona

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick Felipe has left football fans surprised with his unexpected choice of childhood idol.

The 18-year-old has always been vocal about his admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid’s Endrick disclosed that Manchester United legend, Bobby Charlton, was his idol while growing up. Photos by Mirrorpix and Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

However, his recent revelation about another role model has left many scratching their heads.

Endrick picks unexpected childhood idol

In a recent interview conducted in Spanish, Endrick was asked who his childhood idols were. He replied, "Cristiano [Ronaldo], Bobby Charlton," per Tribuna.

While there's no doubt about Sir Bobby Charlton's legendary status in football, Endrick's choice is intriguing given the generational gap.

Fans react to Endrick's childhood idol choice

@UTDRoger_ quipped:

"A 18-year-old saying Bobby Charlton, at what age did he watch him?"

On the other hand, @BigDoyaa, trolled Endrick:

"He watched a few compilations on YouTube and decided he was an idol to him this guys isn’t serious 😭😭"

@GunnerAbuu joked:

"Endrick is a time traveller."

@Utdfandoc added:

"Bro never watched Bobby play 😂."

@washiu97 concluded:

"His father wasn't even alive to see Charlton play."

Bobby Charlton's football legacy

Charlton, who passed away last October, was a pivotal figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and a Ballon d'Or winner the same year.

He spent most of his career at Manchester United and scored 234 goals, per Transfermarkt, making him the club's second-highest scorer in history.

Endrick's choice of Charlton as an idol, despite being born decades after the Englishman’s prime, highlights his deep appreciation and understanding of football history.

Endrick compared to Eden Hazard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick has been compared to Eden Hazard due to their similar traits, according to Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper made this observation on August 3, after Real Madrid's pre-season loss to FC Barcelona in the United States.

Courtois stressed that Endrick would improve over time and advised him to stay composed during games.

Source: YEN.com.gh