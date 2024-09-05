Felicio Milson’s late strike earned Angola a huge win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Ghana began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with defeat.

Despite controlling most of the game and dominating possession, the Black Stars failed to take their chances in Kumasi.

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves rang in late changes bringing on Milson, who netted the winning in injury time.

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco to play Niger in their second Group C game while Angola welcomes Sudan, who defeated Niger on match day 1.

Ghana off to a losing start

The Black Stars started the game brilliantly coming close through Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew before Antoine Semenyo saw his strike go wide.

Nurio Fortuna then sent in a cross to AFCON star Mabululu but it did not trouble Lawrence Ati Zigi in the Ghana post. Randy Nteka also fired from long range during a brief moment of control from the Palancas Negras.

The Black Stars seized control once again with Mohammed Kudus forcing a great save from the Angola goalkeeper moments before half-time.

After the break, Semenyo took on his marker from the left before testing the Angolan goalkeeper again.

On the other side, Ati Zigi made a fingertip save to deny Angola before Ayew goal-bound strike was stopped by an Angolan defender.

Kudus connected to a Semenyo pass but the strike from his right foot was weak while second half substitute Joseph Paintsil met a cross from the right from Tariq Lamptey.

With five minutes added, a poor clearance from Abdul Mumin left Milson with a gaping post as he rolled the ball in for the winner.

