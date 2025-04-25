A couple residing in the Upper West Region capital Wa, have welcomed a set of quadruplets, bringing joy to their household

They are therefore seeking support to care for the children, who are now twelve in number, following the delivery of the quadruplets

Netizens who saw the post of the couple and their kids expressed mixed reactions, as some congratulated them while others offered pieces of advice

A woman and her husband living in Wa are overwhelmed with joy after welcoming a set of quadruplets into their family.

The couple, Hawa Bashiru and Adamu Mohammed, already had eight children before the woman conceived the quadruplets, raising the total number of their children to 12.

Couple in Wa celebrates as they welcome quadruplets. Image source: JoyNews

Source: Facebook

On the dawn of April 15, 2025, Hawa and her husband were delighted when she finally delivered her babies through a caesarean section after many months of carrying them.

Their joy, however, sits on tentahooks since they have been burdened with the responsibility of taking care of the kids.

Adama and Bashiru gave birth to three boys and a girl. Aside from Hawa and his twelve children, he already has two wives and other children.

This has increased the responsibilities on Adamu, who barely makes enough to care for himself and his family.

Watch the video below:

