A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr limped to a disappointing draw against lowly-placed Al-Kholood in the Saudi League

The Knights of Najd were rescued from the jaws of defeat with a stoppage-time penalty from Anderson Talisca

The draw leaves Al-Nassr trailing rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad by three points after eight games played

Al-Nassr, missing the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo, narrowly salvaged a point in a thrilling 3-3 showdown, thanks to a last-gasp penalty from Anderson Talisca.

Ronaldo was left out of the squad to face Al-Kholood following the news that his partner Georgina Rodriguez was hospitalised.

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was glaring as Al-Nassr limped to a disappointing draw in the Saudi League. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Anadolu.

Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr struggle at Al Kholood

Initially, Cristiano's absence didn’t appear to spell trouble against a Kholood side struggling for form, winless in four matches. However, the visitors quickly realised their vulnerability.

Just 12 minutes in, Comorian striker Myziane Maolida stunned the Knights of Najd, combining smoothly with Jackson Muleka to open the scoring.

But the Riyadh-based giants responded swiftly. Aymeric Laporte, currently in impressive form for both club and country, found the net just four minutes later to level matters.

According to Goal, momentum shifted when Talisca fired Al-Nassr into the lead, benefiting from a rebound, much to Pioli’s approval.

Yet their advantage didn’t last, as Maolida capitalised on a defensive lapse to equalise just before halftime, exposing the gaps in Al-Nassr’s backline.

Talisca's last-gasp penalty rescues Al-Nassr

In the second half, Al-Nassr controlled possession but struggled to find the finishing touch, a challenge magnified without Ronaldo’s striking presence.

Al Kholood then took advantage of their opponent's inefficiencies, with Muleka putting the hosts ahead with only 19 minutes to play.

Facing potential defeat, Al-Nassr threw everything forward, and in a dramatic twist, Talisca netted a 95th-minute penalty to secure a draw, Sportstar reports.

While the point was crucial, it fell short of their aspirations in the Saudi Pro League title race.

They now trail leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand by three points.

Al Ittihad, led by Karim Benzema, maintains its grip on second place with 21 points.

This result leaves Al-Nassr in pursuit, needing consistent performances to close the gap in a fiercely competitive league.

