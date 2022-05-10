A lady known as Sarabella has released some videos about her romantic encounter with renowned footballer, Thomas Partey

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady has made a video collage of moments she has shared with the Arsenal Midfielder

Football fanatics, upon seeing the video have shared their views on the alleged love life of the Black Stars Midfielder

Ghanaian professional footballer, Thomas Teye Partey has been seen in a lovey dovey state with a young white lady known as Sarabella.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady is seen taking a random selfie video of herself and Partey sitting side by side and watching a game together.

Thomas Partey and Sarabella. Photo Source: @thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

In the same video collage, she took a video grabbing the left pinky finger of the footballer as he navigated the centre console area of the car they were both sitting in. She slowly raised the camera to capture him.

Partey who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal and the Ghana National Team, Black Stars is seen unperturbed when the video being taken.

YEN.com.gh is not certain whether the two might be in a romantic relationship together. But the series of videos shared on the TikTok page of @sarabella show that there might be something going on.

Football lovers react to alleged romantic videos of Thomas Partey

@Ikemahn3:

Chairman dey chop serious love ooo...inobi small oo

@3SportsGh:

Good evening from Thomas Partey and a beauty in London. #3Sports

@mooziie:

she’s holding him while he’s thinking of holding the midfield.

@lastbabyMensa:

Love is sweet, forget the boys

@kwekuslimbo"

You can see partey no dey like the social media lifestyle

@POnline247:

Eii Partey abotr3 oo yoo. Take Eboue ihn issue as an advice oo

@poundsterling02

Bibinii baa b3di wo sika de3 nka ma bronii baa ndi Thomas partey u do all

@kwekuyeboah67:

Eissshhhhhh chale

@SolomonApedo2:

Whether u like it or not diss him or not bosses he dey en one side dey enjoy take en pay

@IzRankin:

Somenya boy with the London flex

@_Mutugi_:

I’m afraid we are not getting the Atleti Partey anytime soon

